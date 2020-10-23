The Second Annual Latino Stand-Up! Competition is coming back to HBO in a partnership with The New York Latino Film Festival. The competition will give comics a platform to showcase their skills for an opportunity to win to appear in an upcoming HBO ‘Entre Nos’ comedy special.

Here's the full press release with contest details:

HBO Latino in partnership with the New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF), the nation’s leading platform for Latino creatives and audiences, announced the second annual Latino Stand-Up! a national competition in search of the best Latino stand-up comedians around the country. The competition is designed to support emerging talent and increase awareness and representation of Latino voices in the comedy industry. The top five comedians will perform, and a winner will be chosen at a virtual event in early December. The event will be hosted by one of the 2019 Latino Stand-Up! winners, Mark Viera.



Entry rules, eligibility and prize info: NYLatinoFilmFestival.com



You can catch last year’s winners on ENTRE NOS: THE WINNERS, available to stream on HBO Max.



“I’m excited to be the host of the 2020 ‘Latino Stand-Up!’ Comedy Competition,” said Viera. “After winning last year and taping my first ‘Entre Nos’ Special, I am honored to be a part of this tournament of funny, knowing what’s at stake and how these performances will potentially change the career of an up-and-coming comedian. Let the jokes roll and the laughter flow, again.”

HOW IT WORKS:

ELIGIBILITY:

PRIZE: