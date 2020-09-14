The trailer for 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' looks like it could be from 2020

The first trailer for The Trial of the Chicago 7 is here. And if you somehow don't already know the story of the 1968 Democratic National Convention, basically open a window and look outside. The background will be scarily familiar.

We'll just let the Netflix synopsis set the stage:

What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.

Sound familiar? It's maybe the sort of thing that you wouldn't expect to be a gripping film. But then again Aaron Sorkin has a panache for making things like a trial some of the most gripping stories you'll see. (To wit: A Few Good Men.)

And if Sorkin isn't enough to pique your interest here, consider that The Trial of the Chicago 7 stars Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Frank Langella, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Jeremy Strong, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Michael Keaton, John Carroll Lynch and Alex Sharp.

In other words, this is gonna be good.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 will be in select theaters this month and available on Netflix on Oct. 16.