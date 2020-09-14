Trending

The trailer for 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' looks like it could be from 2020

By

Aaron Sorkin tells the story of the 1968 Democratic National Convention for Netflix as only he can.

The first trailer for The Trial of the Chicago 7 is here. And if you somehow don't already know the story of the 1968 Democratic National Convention, basically open a window and look outside. The background will be scarily familiar. 

We'll just let the Netflix synopsis set the stage:

What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.

Sound familiar? It's maybe the sort of thing that you wouldn't expect to be a gripping film. But then again Aaron Sorkin has a panache for making things like a trial some of the most gripping stories you'll see. (To wit: A Few Good Men.)

And if Sorkin isn't enough to pique your interest here, consider that The Trial of the Chicago 7 stars Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Frank Langella, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Jeremy Strong, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Michael Keaton, John Carroll Lynch and Alex Sharp.

In other words, this is gonna be good.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 will be in select theaters this month and available on Netflix on Oct. 16.

Image 1 of 10

Sacha Baron Cohen as Abbie Hoffman and Jeremy Strong as Jerry Rubin in The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Sacha Baron Cohen as Abbie Hoffman and Jeremy Strong as Jerry Rubin in The Trial of the Chicago 7. (Image credit: Netflix)
Image 2 of 10

Sacha Baron Cohen as Abbie Hoffman, Danny Flaherty as John Froines, Eddie Redmayne as Tom Hayden, Jeremy Strong as Jerry Rubin, and Mark Rylance as William Kuntsler in The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Sacha Baron Cohen as Abbie Hoffman, Danny Flaherty as John Froines, Eddie Redmayne as Tom Hayden, Jeremy Strong as Jerry Rubin, and Mark Rylance as William Kuntsler in The Trial of the Chicago 7. (Image credit: Netflix)
Image 3 of 10

Writer and director Aaron Sorkin in The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Writer and director Aaron Sorkin in The Trial of the Chicago 7. (Image credit: Netflix)
Image 4 of 10

Eddie Redmayne as Tom Hayden in The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Eddie Redmayne as Tom Hayden in The Trial of the Chicago 7. (Image credit: Netflix)
Image 5 of 10

Jeremy Strong in Trial of the Chicago 7.

Jeremy Strong in Trial of the Chicago 7. (Image credit: Netflix)
Image 6 of 10

Joseph Gordon Levitt as Richard Schultz in The Trial of the Chicago 7

Joseph Gordon Levitt as Richard Schultz in The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Image credit: Netflix)
Image 7 of 10

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Bobby Seale and Mark Rylance as William Kuntsler in The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Bobby Seale and Mark Rylance as William Kuntsler in The Trial of the Chicago 7. (Image credit: Netflix)
Image 8 of 10

Jeremy Strong as Jerry Rubin in Trial of the Chicago 7.

Jeremy Strong as Jerry Rubin in Trial of the Chicago 7. (Image credit: Netflix)
Image 9 of 10

Sacha Baron Cohen as Abbie Hoffman in The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Sacha Baron Cohen as Abbie Hoffman in The Trial of the Chicago 7. (Image credit: Netflix)
Image 10 of 10

Frank Langella in "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

Frank Langella in "The Trial of the Chicago 7." (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)