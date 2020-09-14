The trailer for 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' looks like it could be from 2020
Aaron Sorkin tells the story of the 1968 Democratic National Convention for Netflix as only he can.
The first trailer for The Trial of the Chicago 7 is here. And if you somehow don't already know the story of the 1968 Democratic National Convention, basically open a window and look outside. The background will be scarily familiar.
We'll just let the Netflix synopsis set the stage:
What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.
Sound familiar? It's maybe the sort of thing that you wouldn't expect to be a gripping film. But then again Aaron Sorkin has a panache for making things like a trial some of the most gripping stories you'll see. (To wit: A Few Good Men.)
And if Sorkin isn't enough to pique your interest here, consider that The Trial of the Chicago 7 stars Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Frank Langella, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Jeremy Strong, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Michael Keaton, John Carroll Lynch and Alex Sharp.
In other words, this is gonna be good.
The Trial of the Chicago 7 will be in select theaters this month and available on Netflix on Oct. 16.
