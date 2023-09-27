The True Detective: Night Country release date mystery has been solved

After being teased that True Detective: Night Country would be one of the big new shows of 2023 through multiple promos from HBO, it became more and more curious that an official premiere date didn't come. At long last, the mystery is over, as the True Detective: Night Country release date has been announced… for 2024.

But don't worry too much, it's just a couple of weeks into the new year, with the crime drama set to premiere on HBO on Sunday, January 14, at 9 pm ET/PT. It will be available to stream on Max at the same time.

True Detective: Night Country is the fourth season of the anthology crime series. Originally created by Nic Pizzolatto, the first season debuted in 2014 with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson starring, earning critical claim. That was followed up with a second season starring Colin Farrell, Vince Vaugh and Rachel McAdams and then a third with Mahershala Ali, though neither of those seasons reached the critical heights of season 1.

This new season comes from a new showrunner, Issa López, who is also serving as the writer and director for all the episodes. Starring in the series is two-time Academy Award-winner Jodie Foster, who in addition to this has the 2023 new movie Nyad coming up, and Kali Reis, who broke out in the indie movie Catch the Fair One.

Here is the official synopsis for True Detective: Night Country:

"When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."

Also part of the cast are Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star Leblanc and John Hawkes.

HBO usually reserves its Sunday night primetime slot for its biggest shows. On a fun note, the premiere for True Detective: Night Crime comes exactly a year after HBO's last major new show, The Last of Us.

In addition to announcing the release date, HBO also debuted a brand new trailer for True Detective: Night Country, which you can watch directly below.

At this time there is no info on when True Detective: Night Country may premiere in the UK or elsewhere, but UK fans of HBO content are usually able to find the shows on Sky Atlantic, so we'll keep an eye out for news on that.