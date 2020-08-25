'The West Wing' cast will recreate episode on stage to benefit When We All Vote

Rob Lowe, Allison Janney and Martin Sheen will all reprise their roles in "A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote" on HBO Max.

You didn't really think they'd sit this one out, did you? Aaron Sorkin today — writer and creator of The West Wing — announced that the original cast is getting back together for the first time in 17 years along with executive producer and director Thomas Schlamme for a special theatrical presentation of the "Hartsfield's Landing" episode.

The whole thing will the When We All Vote, a nonprofit co-chaired by Michelle Obama founded to increase participation in every election. The event is aptly (if not awkwardly) dubbed A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote.

You'll be able to watch it later this fall on HBO Max.

“Tommy and I are incredibly excited to be getting The West Wing cast back together for this staged reading and to support When We All Vote in their efforts to get all of us involved in this election,” Sorkin said.

"Hartsfield's Landing" was the 15th episode of Season 3 and originally aired on Feb. 27, 2002.

On board so far for the theatrical presentation are Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison J annoy, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford and Martin Sheen. There also will be special guest appearances — including Michelle Obama, and additional guests and cast members will be announced in the coming weeks.

“With A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max "we are excited to revisit this legendary series and offer our passionate fans something that is substantial, meaningful and unforgettable, while also promoting an important message for our time."