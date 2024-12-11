The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy forces a truce between two rivals?

Since The Young and the Restless’ Billy (Jason Thompson) has so much time on his hands these days now that he’s no longer running Chancellor, he seems to be committed to spending his days focusing on three things. He wants to be a good father to his two kids, he wants to spend more time developing his relationship with Sally (Courtney Hope) and arguably more important right now, he wants retaliation on Victor (Eric Braeden) for taking Chancellor.

Billy has made it no secret that he wants to take Victor down a peg. He warned Jill (Jess Walton), he offered Jack (Peterman Bergman) the chance to join him in his efforts to get payback and he went to and he went to Phyllis (who was lying in a bed recovering from the car crash) and begged her to join him in the vengeful cause.

While Jack offered a pretty reserved response to his younger brother’s offer at the time, Phyllis appeared more intrigued. And a Phyllis and Billy partnership can be dangerous, especially in matters of revenge. The exes are impulsive, don’t always think of collateral damage and they often go above and beyond when competing against Victor as he’s a force to be reckoned with. The two could prove to be a chaotic, yet productive, mess.

Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Fast forward to The Young and the Restless episode airing on December 11, and Billy and Diane (Susan Walters) have an interesting conversation. After being filled in by Jack on the ruse he and Diane pulled off on Victor, Billy asks how Diane managed to pull one over on Victor. She admits that Victor claimed to know Diane was attempting to trick him the entire time, but she still thinks she has some information that will help Billy in his war against Victor.

The two will probably continue to have their conversation in the next episode, and if show clues are accurate, Billy will make a proposition to Diane about collaborating against Victor as well. Considering Diane still has some work to do in repairing her family, she probably should focus on that and her new job as leader of Glissade. However, let’s say her anger toward Victor fuels her to work with Billy.

While we don’t envision Billy and Diane being a complete disaster in a partnership against Victor, we do think the collaboration could lead to problems for her marriage with Jack and Billy’s relationship with him.

Also in the episode from December 11, Jack asks Billy not to go after Victor, so the Jabot CEO would probably be furious if his brother roped his wife into a plot to do just that. Jack may become angry with Billy for being reckless and Diane for doing something she knows he wouldn’t approve of.

Susan Walters, The Young and Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all that being said, we actually can picture a scenario where Billy manages to convince both Phyllis and Diane to help him take down The Mustache. First, Billy may confirm with each of them individually before letting all parties know they're in the “I Hate Victor” club together. Phyllis and Diane have loathed one another for decades, so there’s a chance they’ll balk at the idea. However, if Billy makes them think about the bigger picture of Victor’s defeat, they may reluctantly agree to put their grudge on the backburner temporarily.

If the three of them really put their minds together to humble Victor, they may stand a slight chance of winning a few battles against him. While we don’t have confidence they can win the overall war because this is The Great Victor we’re talking about, it may be fun to watch Victor have to really fight. Billy better bring his A-game.