The Young and the Restless spoilers: is Jordan hiding one more secret about Claire?

When it comes to The Young and the Restless' Jordan (Colleen Zenk), she has proven to be quite the formidable villain for the Newman clan. Not only has the deranged woman managed to hold the family hostage and poison them before their ultimate rescue, but she has also snatched Nikki's (Melody Thomas Scott) sober legs right from under her, as she force-fed the Newman matriarch alcohol. Nikki hasn't been able to recover in her sobriety since.

Even as Nikki continues to struggle with alcoholism, Jordan has already launched her next phase of attack using Seth (Brian Gaskill) to gain access into her nemesis' orbit. While the particulars of what Jordan is up to remain unknown, if we had to guess, she is either going to use Seth as a pawn to make it seem as if Nikki and Seth are drinking and sleeping together; or, Jordan is going to kill Seth and frame Nikki for his murder.

Melody Thomas Scott in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Then there's Jordan’s great-niece, Claire (Hayley Erin). In The Young and the Restless episode airing on February 23, Victor pitches the idea to her that he wants Claire released from the mental health facility into Victoria's (Amelia Heinle) care in an effort to lure Jordan out of hiding. Essentially, he wants to use his granddaughter as bait. Although she has some reservations, judging by the following clip for the episodes airing during the week of February 26, Claire is going to go along with Victor's plan.

Our concern here is that Claire and Victor are both a bit too confident that this plan will bring Jordan's demise without any consequences. Jordan has been plotting revenge against the Newmans for decades and has proven resourceful and relentless. She seems like a woman who always has a card left to play. What if this card deals directly with Claire?

There's a lot the Newmans and viewers still don't know about Claire, but Jordan raised her. She likely knows many of Claire's secrets, some of which could be damaging to the bond she's building with Victoria should they get out. A desperate Jordan would likely not mind spilling the beans. But what secret could Jordan possibly hold you ask?

Hayley Erin in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Well, while receiving treatment, Claire has become very close with a young girl, in a big sister/little sister kind of relationship. Victoria even noted how good Claire is with children. However, what if Claire didn't always play well with others?

Given the lunatic who raised her, it wouldn't be shocking if while growing up, Claire managed to kill a kid her age that was bullying her or something. Rather than turn a young Claire in, Jordan simply covered up the crime. Furthermore, what if Claire doesn't even remember it happening?

Should something like this prove true and Jordan waits until the perfect time to reveal that to Claire and the Newmans, the information could set Claire's mental health recovery back, a point Victoria has been nervous about. The news could also make the Newmans question if Claire is really capable of a redemption arc.

While the Jordan saga continues to unfold, we'll be watching.