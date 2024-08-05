The Young and the Restless spoilers: Lucy’s alcohol blunder with Faith sets up a future tragedy?

We’ll admit, we were never sold on the budding friendship between The Young and the Restless’ Faith (Reylynn Caster) and Lucy (Lily Brooks O’ Briant). While it’s nice to see the respective daughter and granddaughter of longtime rivals Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) get along, the bonding between Faith and Lucy seems a bit out of place.

Faith has years on Lucy when it comes to their ages, and Lucy seems a little too desperate to be Faith’s friend instead of cozying up to people closer to her age like Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy’s (Jason Thompson) son Johnny (Paxton Mishkind).

Unfortunately for Lucy, in The Young and the Restless episode airing on August 5, Faith even says to Sharon how Lucy’s level of desperation is making her uncomfortable. Sharon notes that Lucy is probably interested in hanging out with Faith because Lucy has a hard time making friends with teens her own age given how frequently she’s moved and her life experiences. Additionally, the Cassidy First CEO tells her daughter it’s okay if she wants to explain to Lucy why she may have to take a step back from their dynamic.

Reylynn Caster, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

However, before that conversation can take place, Faith and Lucy head to an outdoor music festival compliments of Lucy who invited her to attend. Once the duo arrives at the event, that’s when things take an interesting turn.

After Faith excuses herself to go to the restroom, a nervous Lucy thinks she’s blundering her one-on-one time with Faith. To help calm her nerves, Lucy whips out some alcohol out of her purse. While the episode concludes before she takes her first drink, based on the following preview clip, this will become an evolving issue.

The Young and the Restless - Next on Y&R (8/02/24) - YouTube Watch On

With all that being said, we have to start thinking about future implications. Loyal viewers know that it wasn’t that long ago when Faith was heavy into underage drinking, a problem Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) had a strong hand in rectifying. While Faith kicked the habit, given she’s nursing a broken heart thanks to Moses (Jacob Aaron Gaines) and worried about Sharon, will the Newman heir turn to alcohol to cope? She may not take a drink in the moment with Lucy, but it’s possible she looks at the substance later with tempting eyes.

Now if we had to guess, what’s more likely to occur is Faith chastises Lucy and tells her it’s not a good idea for them to hang out that much in the future. Feeling rejected, Lucy starts drinking heavily.

Then one night, after having too many drinks, Lucy does something reckless that prompts her to seek Faith’s help. Then, in ironic twist of fate, Faith tries to come to Lucy’s aid, only for them to get into some kind of accident. One that is reminiscent of the crash that Cassie (Camryn Grimes) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) were in years ago. This time, we picture Lucy suffering a traumatic injury leaving her in at least a coma, while people assume Faith is initially at fault.

Lily Brooks O’Briant, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We’d be remiss if we didn’t offer an alternative scenario. What if Lucy gets drunk but decides to follow Faith somewhere when she’s with her friends. Then, not seeing Lucy moving around drunk on a dark summer night, Faith accidentally hits her with a car. In this scenario, Faith would probably still be seen at fault until Lucy can wake up and clear Faith’s name.

Although our hypothetical scenarios are based on speculation, one thing that remains a fact is the number of times The Young and the Restless has revisited the Cassie/Daniel accident over the last few months. It just seems as if writers are dropping some ironic foreshadowing in the laps of fans.