The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon goes after Phyllis?

Longtime fans of The Young and the Restless know that Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) go together about as well as oil and water. The two women have never cared for each other, and most of that stems from their history with Nick (Joshua Morrow).

To give a very brief recap, years ago, Sharon was married to Nick when their relationship hit a snag due to the death of Cassie (Camryn Grimes). Ironically, Nick and Phyllis then started having an affair, despite the fact that he and Sharon blamed Phyllis’ son Daniel (Michael Graziadei) for Cassie’s death. Sharon ultimately found out the truth, Phyllis wound up pregnant with Summer and Sharon and Nick’s marriage ended.

Years later, a paternity test was conducted to see if Summer was actually Jack’s (Peter Bergman) child, and Sharon tampered with the results to make it appear that Nick wasn’t Summer’s father. When Phyllis finds out what Sharon did, she confronts her, only for the ladies to get into a fight which results in Phyllis getting a severe brain injury.

Fast forward again, and Sharon would find herself engaged to remarry Nick. Once more, not able to shake the excitement he felt with Phyllis, he cheated with her again. Sharon found out, and she and Nick never got to say "I do." There’s some other bad blood between the two women, but we think you get it.

Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless

Now presently on The Young and the Restless, Sharon has started taking a new bipolar medication which was mentioned during the week of June 17. Since the revelation, her behavior has been a bit peculiar, and in the episode airing on June 25, she has a few run-ins that cause some painful flashbacks.

Starting at Society, she walks in to pick up some food but comes across Daniel. They exchange pleasantries, but when she leaves their conversation, she immediately thinks back to confronting him over Cassie’s accident years ago. The memory clearly bothers her, but she shakes it off.

Sharon later goes into Crimson Lights and spots Nick and Phyllis talking at a table, holding one another’s hand. The context for the touching is completely innocent as he was just trying to offer her some comfort and advice, but Sharon didn’t look like she interpreted it that way.

Joshua Morrow, The Young and the Restless

With all that being said, and writers having teased for over a year now that Nick is the love of Sharon’s life, and perhaps vice versa, is Sharon going to find herself the poster woman for a fatal attraction soon?

We don’t know all the effects her new medication will have on her, but given her flashbacks and her admitted hesitancy to rekindle things with Nick due to his connection to Phyllis, could Sharon start thinking some dark paranoid thoughts? Could she come to see Phyllis as a hurdle to her happily ever after with Nick and seek to do something about it? Given Phyllis is usually the one sinking to dangerous lows in the name of love, i.e. for Jack and Danny (Michael Damian), it will be interesting to see the tables turn if our hunch proves correct.