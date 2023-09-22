The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nate tries to SABOTAGE Adam?

For a few weeks now on The Young and the Restless, Adam (Mark Grossman) has professed to be a changed man after Victor (Eric Braeden) fired him from Newman Enterprises. However, like many of the residents in Genoa City, we aren’t really buying it. We have a sneaking suspicion that he’s plotting revenge on the Newman family, but have no idea when he’ll show his hand. Honestly, it’s more likely we’ll see Tucker’s (Trevor St. John) plot for revenge come to fruition first.

Back to Adam. During the week of September 25, Victor gives Adam an opportunity to prove that he’s committed to being a better person and start from the bottom at the family company. Victor informs both Adam and Nate (Sean Dominic) that Adam is Nate’s new assistant. The news understandably takes Nate by surprise, but it looks like Adam plans to go along with the job proposal. Take a peek at the following clip.

Now viewers will recall that Adam and Nate are far from best friends. Adam claims to see the Newman COO for the ambitious opportunist that he is, and Nate doesn’t trust his new employee given the Newman heir’s history in town. Plus, the former doctor is dating Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and she kind of hates her brother.

Speaking of Victoria, she has been absolutely furious with Victor since being demoted and she seems primed to get back at her father for the move. Could Adam being back at Newman provide the opportunity for Victoria to launch this attack?

Perhaps. Let us explain.

Victoria has said over and over that her father is incapable of running the company and has made a series of bad decisions lately, which she is likely to think is capped off by his recent Adam hiring. Unfortunately for her, it doesn’t appear Adam will do anything right away to prove letting him work back at Newman is a mistake. (Again, we think he’s plotting something, but it looks like he’s playing a long game.)

So what may Victoria do? She may convince Nate that they need to frame Adam. That they should prove that Victor’s youngest son is either incompetent or doing something to purposefully sink the company.

Given Adam is actually brilliant in business, the latter plan seems more like something Victoria and Nate would enact. Should the couple go through with this, they’d probably assume Victor would fire Adam if he had proof, but not before Victoria had the ammunition she needed to pull a coup and oust her father.

As we already alluded to, this whole theory hinges on Nate being a willing participant, and we know that’s a huge risk on his part. If he goes through with this and it doesn’t work, more importantly, Adam or Victor finds out, Nate would almost certainly be fired. So the question he’d have to ask, is does his professed love and loyalty to Victoria outweigh his career ambition and fear of Victor?

We’ll have to keep watching how all of this unfolds, as we definitely predict rocky times ahead with the new working duo of Adam and Nate.