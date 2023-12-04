The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nikki spirals, but someone surprising saves her?

Although The Young and the Restless’ Newman family is finally safe and back at home in Genoa City, all the issues sparked by Claire (Hayley Erin) and Aunt Jordan (Colleen Zenk) are far from over.

For starters, there is a big lingering question about the true identity of Claire’s parents. Aunt Jordan alleged that Claire is the once-presumed-dead daughter of Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Cole (J. Eddie Peck), but no one thus far (except Claire and Aunt Jordan) believes that to be true. Then, in the episode airing on Monday, December 4, Victor (Eric Braeden) gets some unsettling news from his investigative team.

Not only is Aunt Jordan the sister of Eve Howard (Margaret Mason) but she was once a traveling nurse. Furthermore, Aunt Jordan worked at the very hospital where Victoria gave birth to her baby girl, Eve Nicole, all those years ago.

This is all a bit too coincidental, which is why Victoria and Cole begin questioning if Aunt Jordan really did steal their daughter and raise her as the vindictive Claire Grace. Fans should be on the lookout for the most anticipated DNA tests since Jill (Jess Walton) was trying to prove whether or not Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper) was her mother.

Melody Thomas Scott, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Anyway, back to the Newmans. Another big problem they face stemming from Claire and Aunt Jordan’s failed plot is Nikki’s ruined sobriety. The Newman matriarch had not taken a drink in years, but was then held hostage in Oregon and pumped full of vodka against her will, which also tempted her to drink from that vodka bottle in that lonely bedroom.

Again in the episode from December 4, Nikki protests to her family that the whole ordeal is behind her, but to viewers, her struggle with getting back on track with sobriety will be very apparent as she makes unseen glances at the liquor in the Newman Ranch. (Not sure why there is liquor in the Newman family home given Nikki’s history, but we digress.)

With all that said, it seems rather likely that Nikki’s battle for her sobriety is about to get worse before it gets better. We aren’t sure how dark things could get for her this time in her fight, but we have a hunch things could become extremely difficult, especially given her usual support system isn’t what it used to be.

Of course Nikki has Victor, Victoria and Nick (Joshua Morrow) to rely on. Victor in particular has stepped up for Nikki countless times when she was in trouble. But historically, she’s had friends Jack (Peter Bergman), Katherine and Neil (Kristoff St. John) to help her as well, as they’ve all battled their own addictions and could relate to Nikki in that way to assist her with getting back on track.

Unfortunately, Katherine and Neil have both passed away and Jack may be a bit too occupied battling it out with Tucker (Trevor St. John) and dealing with infighting among the Abbotts to lend Nikki the extra help she’s used to. So does this leave room for someone else to lend a helping hand? We tend to think so, but who?

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Sharon

For decades, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nikki mutually loathed each other, but in recent years have found a mutual respect and even care for one another. Now Sharon may not have a history of battling addiction, but as a therapist, Sharon probably has the right tools in her belt to provide Nikki a safe space to talk about the trauma of being held hostage and forced to break her sobriety. This could lead to Nikki taking huge steps in her rehabbing efforts.

J. Eddie Peck, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Cole

Before Victoria and Cole were married all those years ago, Cole was in a relationship with Nikki. He’s known the Newman Media CEO for a long time and is aware of her past. Cole also tends to have a very calming effect on the women of the Newman family. Again, he doesn’t have a known substance abuse issue, but his presence could be just what Nikki needs right now.

Although, Cole has a lot on his plate given he may have a newly grown daughter and his deranged aunt is still on the loose. Plus, if Cole is Claire’s dad, that puts him in an awkward position since Claire is the reason Nikki is currently craving liquor.

Hayley Erin, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Claire

Even with what we just mentioned, Claire helping Nikki with her sobriety could be just the right redemption arc for the character. The potential Newman clearly has been lied to her whole life and showed signs of having somewhat of a moral compass in Oregon when she provided Victor and company with an antidote to the poison. It’s not hard to imagine Claire feeling incredibly remorseful for what she did to Nikki and vows to help her in any way she can.

With it looking as if Victoria will keep her word to get Claire out of this legal mess, we can picture a scenario in which Claire sees Nikki struggling and offers to assist her. Nikki would likely at first resist wanting to deal with Claire, but we have to remember that prior to the kidnapping, the two women shared a bond.

If Claire accepts the truth that her aunt lied and Claire proves to be Nikki’s granddaughter, could the two once again reconnect with Claire secretly aiding Nikki? Stranger things have certainly happened.

Regardless of who may surprisingly step up for Nikki, one person we are almost certain will be a rock for her in her recovery is The Mustache himself, Victor.