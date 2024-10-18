The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis’ investigation into Sharon leads to new love?

As we recently predicted with The Young and the Restless, in the special episode focusing on Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) in commemoration of Stafford’s anniversary with the soap, Phyllis announces her commitment to proving Daniel (Michael Graziadei) didn’t murder Heather (Vail Bloom). Although Daniel is a bit hesitant to have his mother conduct her investigation, knowing it will require her digging into Sharon (Sharon Case), her longtime rival, he eventually gives Phyllis the green light.

Now Phyllis has her work cut out for her. Sharon has done a pretty decent job framing Daniel so far. The Crimson Lights owner placed the bloody towel and Heather’s phone in Daniel’s apartment, and she painted the picture that there was quite a bit of strife between Daniel and Heather, even telling Chance (Conner Floyd) that Heather shared with her the couple’s problems.

That last bit is why Phyllis is so certain that Sharon may have something to do with Heather’s murder, or at the very least that Sharon is trying to set up Daniel. So as Phyllis conducts her investigation, what might she find? We can’t be certain of everything she’ll come across, but we hope she finds video footage of Sharon going in and out of Daniel’s apartment building, which has proven to be the most insecure building in Genoa City.

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

But what if Phyllis also oddly enough finds love during her investigation? She’s been single for a while now, so her kicking off a romance is an interesting idea. Not for nothing, we can recall when she was trying to prove Daniel’s innocence back when he and Cassie (Camryn Grimes) got into a car accident, and at that time, she kicked off her affair with Nick (Joshua Morrow). So could Nick and Phyllis find love again?

While Nick and Sharon have a long history, with many viewers thinking the two are meant to be together, there are plenty of fans of the #Phick pairing. To the latter point, Phyllis and Nick do have undeniable chemistry, and he has a way with Phyllis that often brings about her calmer side, which isn’t a bad thing. And she has a way of bringing out the fun side of Nick, and as she’s noted, unlike many of his romantic partners, she doesn’t need him to swoop in to be her hero.

Joshua Morrow, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now we can imagine a scenario where Phyllis lets it slip to Nick that she’s investigating Sharon. He probably won’t be happy about that and will think Sharon is incapable of murder. However, when Phyllis mentions that Sharon told Chance she spoke to Heather the night she died, Nick may become alarmed because Sharon didn’t tell him that she went to Daniel’s apartment the night she went missing. It’s possible that he becomes suspicious of Sharon’s true whereabouts that night, but he decides to keep what he knows about Sharon’s brief disappearance a secret from his other notable ex.

Nick could offer to help Phyllis with her investigation to a degree, just to see what he can find out about Sharon, hoping to protect Sharon from possible trouble she may face. While Nick may agree to help Phyllis to help Sharon, he may find the chemistry between him and Phyllis is electric, and the two have a few moments of passion. However, that reunion could be short-lived if she discovers he’s trying to protect Sharon at the expense of her son.

Let’s say Phyllis and Nick aren’t destined to rekindle things right now, but instead, Phyllis falls for someone else. This may be a bit controversial to say, but what if Phyllis becomes drawn to Chance? Yes, Chance is her daughter’s boyfriend, but in the soap world, that’s not such a forbidden line to cross. Heck, longtime fans of the show know Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) once had a romance with Cole (J. Eddie Peck), and Cole wound up marrying Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

With Chance and Phyllis both vying to get to the truth about Heather’s murder, could their concurrent investigations lead to some tense times that turn into intrigue and chemistry?

Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We’d be remiss if we didn’t bring up one more possibility. With Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters) allegedly on the brink of separation, could he reunite with his precious "Red"? They may find themselves leaning on each other soon in the midst of all their family drama, so we have to consider this.