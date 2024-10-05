If The Young and the Restless’ Sharon didn’t murder Heather, I think one of these two people did

From the moment The Young and the Restless’ Heather (Vail Bloom) was declared dead in the apartment she shared with Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant), I’ve had my doubts about what actually happened. I mainly wondered if Sharon was actually Heather’s murderer.

Yes, Sharon and Heather got into a heated confrontation the night of the murder. But, Sharon eventually blacked out and can’t remember actually killing the lawyer. Plus, viewers were never shown Heather’s final moments gasping for air. Again, did Sharon really commit a homicide or did she only clean up the mess and dispose of the body?

Let’s pretend that when Sharon blacked out, falling asleep in Daniel’s living room, someone snuck into the apartment, murdered Heather and then snuck out before Sharon woke up to see Heather sprawled across the floor. Not for nothing, if this turns out to be the case, then it likely spares Sharon from having to spend the rest of her life in prison or Fairview when the truth is revealed. Although she’d likely face some punishment for breaking into Daniel’s apartment, disposing of Heather’s body and trying to frame Daniel for murder (which is likely to occur soon).

So who else could have possibly killed Heather? My main suspect is Lucy’s biological mother Daisy Carter (Yvonne Zima).

Yvonne Zima, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

For those in need of a reminder, Daisy is the daughter of The Bold and the Beautiful’s Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), and like her mother, Daisy is also an agent of chaos.

Ironically enough, Daisy once set Sharon’s house on fire in an effort to eliminate Michael Baldwin’s (Christian LeBlanc) sister Eden who was hanging around Noah at the time. Eden’s growing suspicion of Daisy is what led the latter to make an attempt on the former’s life. Outside of the fire, Daisy once helped to kidnap Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) and she drugged and raped Daniel. The subsequent action led to the conception of Lucy.

Speaking of Lucy, after she was born, and temporarily "adopted" by Billy (Billy Miller) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) after a convoluted scam hatched originally by Daisy, Lucy was eventually placed back into the custody of Daisy, and Daniel married the deranged woman to be in his daughter’s life. Then after tangling with the equally deranged Ricky Williams (Peter Porte), who is actually Heather’s now-deceased brother, Daisy went on to check into Fairview before disappearing from Genoa City altogether. Daisy has been missing since.

With all that being said, is it possible that Daisy returned to Genoa City undetected and has been stalking Heather and Daniel, just waiting for an opportunity to strike to stake her claim in her daughter’s life? Did Daisy take advantage of the Cassidy First owner's downward spiral, see her arguing with Heather and then frame Sharon for murder? Is Daisy hoping to step up for Lucy now? It’s all certainly possible. It’s worth mentioning that in the wake of Heather’s death, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) mentioned Lucy needing a mom. Was that foreshadowing of Daisy’s return?

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now I did mention another possible suspect in this murder case, and I feel like it’s actually more of a stretch. However, I can imagine the murderer being Heather’s mysterious ex-boyfriend from Portugal. The Young and the Restless didn't say much about him before Heather dumped him, but could he have been that bothered by the breakup and came to Genoa City to get revenge for his broken heart? We can’t rule it out, although again, we prefer the Daisy theory as her return could really rattle Genoa City.