It’s about time The Young and the Restless brought over this character from The Bold and the Beautiful

Over the years, The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful have seen a number of characters bounce between the two shows.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) was once entangled with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) in Genoa City and even helped Diane (Susan Walters) fake her death. Ridge (Ronn Moss) was once engaged to Ashley (Eileen Davidson) in Los Angeles. During her brief stint on The Bold and the Beautiful, Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) once dated the Forrester patriarch Eric (John McCook). And in the present, I can’t forget that Sally (Courtney Hope) comes to The Young and the Restless after first being Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) nemesis on the sister soap.

With that being said, I’ve noticed that sometimes when these characters bounce between soaps, they tend to fare better on one than the other. Again going back to Sally, she’s really hit her stride on The Young and the Restless and is delivering some great soapy moments. We’re glad to see her in Genoa City full-time, and her pivot has me wanting to see another Bold and the Beautiful character jump ship to her familiar stomping grounds — Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Before you write me off, hear me out.

Kimberlin Brown, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

From a storyline perspective on The Young and the Restless, a few plots could benefit from the chaos that she brings. For starters, with Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant) spiraling (with behavior that could be a lot more serious than teenage angst), having her biological maternal grandmother around could really shake things up. Could Sheila see some of herself in Lucy, and vice versa, and the two form a genuine bond?

Lucy is in need of a confidant these days, so perhaps. But if that were the case, that would likely terrify Daniel (Michael Graziadei), Heather (Vail Bloom) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) who don’t want to see Lucy following in those particularly evil family footsteps.

Then there’s Lauren. While it was nice to see her aid Nikki during her battle with alcohol, the Fenmore’s owner could use a spicy plotline, and seeing her oldest and most lethal foe could provide just that. Instead of Lauren being a sounding board for her loved ones in their time of need, people like Nikki would need to step up for her as Lauren would likely be a wreck given her history with Sheila.

Kimbelin Brown and Sean Kanan, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Now for those wondering about Sheila’s life in Los Angeles with her husband Deacon, I’d say the pair should both pack up and move to Genoa City. Sheila would need an ally in town, and Deacon could be that. Plus, Deacon is familiar with the city and he wouldn’t be completely a fish out of water.

Deacon could also have a possibly great storyline on The Young and the Restless. His presence could stir up some emotions for both Diane and Nikki. So could infidelity be on the table for one of these women? If so, can you imagine how Diane or Nikki would have to face the wrath of Sheila?

Look, I get there are Bold and the Beautiful fans who want Sheila and Deacon to stay put in Los Angeles. If you’re one of these fans, you may be ready to see Sheila mix it up some more with Steffy. However, I’m going to stand firm in advocating a change of scenery.