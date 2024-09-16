The Young and the Restless spoilers: BIlly’s bold move leaves Victoria feeling betrayed and in hot water with Victor?

Once again, The Young and the Restless’ Victoria (Amelia Heinle) finds herself in the unenviable position stuck between Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victor (Eric Braeden). Although Billy and Victoria are no longer romantically involved during this go-around, she likes to think the two of them are great co-parents and even friends, which is why she feels conflicted about Victor’s plans to snatch Abbott-Chancellor away from him.

From the moment Jill (Jess Walton) put Billy in charge of Chancellor, which Billy renamed Abbott-Chancellor to Victor’s chagrin, the Newman patriarch has been determined to take back the company that once belonged to his dear friend, Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper). Victor is certain that Billy will do nothing but run the company into the ground, tarnishing Katherine’s legacy.

So in Victor’s mind, he must save the business from ruin, and when he acquires it, he wants Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) to run it as CEO. As Victor formulates his savvy plans, swearing Nikki, Victoria, Adam (Mark Grossman) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) to secrecy with the little information they know, Victoria finds herself in quite the pickle.

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Disney)

On one hand, Victoria would hate for her father to do anything that could take an emotional toll on Billy which could impact her children. She’s been very hesitant with her father’s latest scheme thinking if Billy loses Abbott-Chancellor, he’ll spiral out of control and this time will be unable to bounce back. Then, on the other hand, she sees how much her mom wants to run Chancellor, and Victoria will do almost anything for Nikki.

As we reported, in the episode airing on September 18, Victoria’s conflicted feelings will worsen, and by the episode airing on September 20, Victor will lose patience with his oldest child. No doubt, she’ll again probably voice her concerns about Victor going after Billy and using Lily (Christel Khalil) to do it, and Victor will be frustrated with her for trying to police his business moves, which no one gets to do in his world.

With all that being said, Billy knows that Victor is coming after him. He even mentioned it recently to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) in a conversation. Speaking of this conversation, it looks like Phyllis made enough of an impression on Billy that she talked her way into becoming Billy’s new COO.

Jason Thompson and Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We can imagine when Victoria hears the Phyllis news, she’s likely to be upset, but more so concerned. Billy and Phyllis have a history of working together, but they often encourage each other’s worst impulses. Phyllis has already noted she’s willing to play dirty in this growing war with Victor, and that only seemed to please Billy upon hearing those words.

Now we’ve predicted that Phyllis would likely go too far in helping Billy, even suggesting that Phyllis may use Jordan (Colleen Zenk) to hit Victor below the belt. However, what if Billy goes too far and uses Victoria?

It’s not hard to picture a scenario in which Billy meets up with Victoria under the guise he wants to talk about the children, or perhaps attends a family night with Victoria and the kids. Then, using some hacking technology devised by Phyllis, he hacks Victoria’s phone or work laptop to gain sensitive Newman Enterprises information to weaponize against Victor. Once Billy and Phyllis have what they think they need, they then use it, infuriating The Great Victor Newman.

Sienna Mercuri and Amelia Heinle, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

The Mustache would be furious with the data leak and may suspect Victoria knowingly helped Billy or she foolishly let her guard down to be taken advantage of by him. In either case, Victor likely would blame his daughter and that could land her outside of his "circle of trust" Would that mean he’d fire her? Possibly.

But should our theory become reality, Billy also may want to prepare himself to face the wrath of not only Victor, but also his ex-wife. A spurned Victoria can be just as ruthless as her father, and she may seek revenge. We should note that while we’ve enjoyed this softer side of Victoria lately with Claire (Hayley Erin) and Cole (J. Eddie Peck) around, it would be nice to see her show flashes of the man who taught her all she knows about business and revenge.