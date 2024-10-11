The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nikki tells Lily the truth. But will Lily find another way to take over Chancellor?

When it comes to The Young and the Restless, no one has a more ruthless track record in business than The Great Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). This past year alone, he used Audra (Zuleyka Silver) to steal Glissade from Tucker (Trevor St. John), rewarding her with a co-CEO position at the company, only to fire her. Then to make matters worse, he only bought the company to destroy Jack (Peter Bergman) and Jabot, and The Mustache has Jack’s own son running Glissade.

Turning to a different pair of Abbotts, Victor is also determined to snatch Chancellor (Abbott-Chancellor) from Billy (Jason Thompson) and Jill (Jess Walton), not caring how it may impact Billy’s children, Victor’s grandchildren. The Newman patriarch may partially want to acquire Chancellor so he can gift it to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), which may seem sweet in a way, but even his tactics seem a bit cold.

As viewers know, he’s partnered with Lily (Christel Khalil) to take over Chancellor, promising her the big CEO job when the deed is done. Again, he wants to give the business to Nikki, so he lied to Lily. What makes this particularly bad, is that he manipulated Lily to join forces with him by using the memory of Neil (Kristoff St. John), routinely telling her how much respect and admiration he’s always had for his dearly departed friend and her father. Because of Victor’s sentiments, she naively trusted that Victor would keep his word.

Melody Thomas Scott, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

In The Young and the Restless episode airing on October 11, Lily meets with Devon (Bryton James) and he issues a warning to his sister. Based on the discussion he had with Victor and Nikki in the previous episode about Nikki’s mysterious gift from her husband, Devon assumes correctly that Victor wants Chancellor and plans to put Nikki in charge.

Lily is at first combative and refuses to listen to her brother, but she then storms off to see Victor for answers. The Newman Enterprises founder of course doesn’t confirm her suspicions, so she goes to the only other person who may tell her the truth — Nikki.

Lily joins Nikki at a table in the athletic club and doesn’t waste time. She asks Nikki if Victor was using her to steal Chancellor from Billy and then planned to give it to Nikki to run. Feeling guilty, the Newman matriarch confesses everything, as she considers Lily a friend. Lily becomes furious that Victor and Nikki would do this to her and storms off. However, is that it? Is Lily done with her pursuit of the CEO chair at Chancellor? We don’t think so.

Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Not too long ago, we floated a theory that Lily would team up with someone who would help her get what she wants. A person with deep enough pockets to buy Chancellor and with a personal vested interest in the company. We suspected then that the person in question could be Tucker (Trevor St. John). Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper) was his mother, he previously tried to steal the company for Devon and his family and Tucker is no fan of Victor or Billy. Especially when it comes to Victor, Tucker may want some payback for Glissade.

We should also bring up the fact that Tucker could consider that partnering with Lily may help him get in the good graces with Devon again. In fact, a condition of their partnership may be that Lily does her part to ensure Tucker and Devon fix their relationship.

The only downside we see for Lily partnering with Tucker is the potential backlash she’d face with Devon. He’d likely be furious with his sister for working with his birth father, so some sibling tension could quickly bubble to the surface.

For now, the #Lucker partnership is just a theory, but we can’t help but think how nice it would be to see Tucker back in Genoa City.