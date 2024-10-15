The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis investigates Sharon?

Weeks ago, we saw the writing on the wall when it came to The Young and the Restless and Sharon (Sharon Case) allegedly killing Heather (Vail Bloom).

After Sharon went through with cleaning up the crime scene, it dawned on us that the Crimson Lights owner would eventually attempt to pin Heather’s murder on Daniel (Michael Graziadei). Our hunch was proven right when Sharon snuck back into Daniel’s apartment and planted Heather's phone and the bloody towel used to clean up the place the night of the murder.

Then in The Young and the Restless episode airing on October 15, Daniel finally relents to Chance’s (Conner Floyd) request to comb through Daniel’s apartment in an effort to find clues that could explain what happened to Heather. As Chance looks around, he and Daniel both hear phone notifications, but know the noise is not coming from one of their devices. Chance searches around until he pulls a phone out from the liquor cabinet, and Daniel confirms it looks like Heather’s phone.

Chance asks if Daniel wound up meeting with the mystery person who claimed to have found Heather’s phone, but Daniel denies he did, leaving both men confused about how it got into the apartment.

Michael Graziadei, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Chance goes back into the liquor cabinet and he pulls out the blood-stained towel. Daniel says it looks like one of his towels but is shocked to see the blood. Unfortunately for Daniel, Chance appears highly suspicious of the grieving boyfriend, as things are starting to appear that make Daniel look guilty of homicide.

As this murder investigation ramps up, we suspect that Daniel may soon find himself facing charges and in need of Christine’s (Lauralee Bell) legal counsel, who is apparently headed back to Genoa City. However, in addition to Christine’s courtroom wisdom, we suspect he’ll also find himself receiving some help from his mom, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Should Chance arrest Daniel for Heather’s murder, you better believe Phyllis is going to be incredibly determined to prove her son’s innocence. Not only does she know him to be innocent (the man does have multiple alibis for the night in question), but she’ll do anything to protect her children, and we do mean anything.

Sharon and the imaginary Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) may think they’ve done everything to cover their tracks, but we don’t think they considered the lengths Phyllis would go to prove Daniel’s innocence.

We can imagine Phyllis zeroing in on Sharon when she learns Sharon claims to have met with Heather the night of the murder. Phyllis could start asking her nemesis questions and notice Sharon getting cagey, then start looking into where Sharon was the night of the homicide.

Sharon Case and Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

The Young and the Restless fans will recall that Phyllis is an expert hacker. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that she somehow hacks Sharon’s phone or car for information about her whereabouts the night Heather died and realizes that Sharon was also at the river. With that information, Phyllis may grill Sharon into confessing, threaten to tell Nick (Joshua Morrow) or tell Nick about the discovery and push him into getting Sharon to confess to murder.

Phyllis could also look into the security footage from Daniel’s apartment building. We’re still baffled that Sharon has been able to keep sneaking in and out of the building undetected. Is it possible that Sharon was actually seen by cameras dragging Heather’s body out or sneaking in days after the murder?

While we can’t be exactly sure what Phyllis will do as it pertains to Sharon, we do know that if Daniel is arrested, Phyllis will go down a warpath to help him. Considering the bad blood already between Phyllis and Sharon, and the fact Phyllis is likely to be furious with Sharon for pointing the finger at Daniel, we anticipate lots of fireworks in the coming weeks between these two rivals.