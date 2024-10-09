The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis and Christine join forces to prove Daniel’s innocence?

Every now and then on The Young and the Restless, fierce rivals partner up for a cause bigger than their rivalry. Just recently, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Jack (Peter Bergman) joined forces to ensure Harrison (Redding Munsell) and Claire (Hayley Erin) were rescued from the clutches of Jordan (Colleen Zenk). Of course, the Newman/Abbott truce didn’t last long between the two sworn enemies, and even now, The Mustache is trying to ruin Jack and Jabot.

Moving beyond Victor and Jack, it looks like The Young and the Restless may be preparing to form another unlikely partnership before the end of the year, and that’s between Christine (Lauralee Bell) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Now longtime fans of the soap know that there is certainly no love lost between these two women. They spent decades going back and forth due to their love for Danny (Michael Damian), and that led to Phyllis ruining Christine’s marriage to Danny and even her attempting to run Christine over with a car, accidentally hitting Paul (Doug Davidson) instead. It’s worth noting that Christine has never forgotten Phyllis' misdeeds and her hatred for Ms. Summers runs deeper than the Atlantic Ocean, so it’s not like Christine helps create a world where the two women can at least be civil.

Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

However, their dynamic may change in the near future as Daniel (Michael Graziadei) could face some big trouble thanks to Sharon (Sharon Case). The Cassidy First owner "killed" Heather (Vail Bloom), although the jury is still out on whether Sharon is actually the murderer, and now Sharon is trying to frame Daniel for the crime. During the week of October 7, Sharon even planted a blood-stained towel in Daniel’s apartment, the very one she used to clean up the crime scene.

So far the police haven’t been alerted to the planted evidence, but with Chance (Conner Floyd) grilling Sharon about Heather, that’s likely to change. Sharon will probably divert attention off of her and onto Daniel very soon, and when that happens, Daniel may be in hot water. Although he has two alibies the night of Heather’s murder having gone to dinner with Summer (Allison Lanier) and Phyllis and later meeting for ice cream and a movie with Lucy (Lily Brooks O'Briant), and Daniel doesn’t have the strongest motive to kill Heather, there’s a chance the cops still look at him as their prime suspect.

If Daniel is arrested, Phyllis will likely become frantic trying to prove his innocence. And with Bell back on set as Christine, the attorney should be on hand to help out her godson and defend him against murder charges. Effectively, Christine and Phyllis would be on the same side for once, and for viewers, this could feel like being in the twilight zone.

Michael Graziadei, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We can imagine Christine and Phyllis trying their hardest to play their given roles for Daniel in this scenario, and them constantly bumping heads. A frantic Phyllis may continuously challenge Christine’s legal strategy and Christine may routinely plead with Phyllis not to go rogue and do something foolish to make matters worse for Daniel. Having said that though, it will likely take Christine’s legal savvy and Phyllis' willingness to color outside of the lines to make sure Daniel is freed from custody if he’s charged with murder.

On a final note, should Christine and Phyllis join forces, then Sharon should be afraid. If Daniel is able to dodge police suspicion, she instantly becomes the prime suspect in this case. And if Phyllis seriously thinks for a minute that Sharon is guilty of ruining her son’s family, then Phyllis may go on a mission to exact her own version of vigilante justice.