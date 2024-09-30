The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon hatches a new plan to kill Daniel?

We’re still in shock after the events that unfolded during the week of September 23 on The Young and the Restless. While we knew Sharon’s (Sharon Case) obsession with Daniel (Michael Graziadei) was becoming quite deadly given her spiraling mental health, we didn’t think Sharon would actually murder someone, let alone "kill" Heather (Vail Bloom). Although to be fair, we’re still not sure Heather is dead, and as of publication, there have been no official announcements about Bloom’s departure from the show.

Anyway, still reeling from the alleged murder, you can imagine our surprise watching Sharon still have a desire to get rid of Daniel in The Young and the Restless episode airing on September 30.

Before she dives into her renewed sense of determination, she talks with Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) about why she disappeared. She turns on the waterworks and goes on and on about the pressure she felt from her family trying to "fix" her, and her wanting to unpack her feelings about Cassie. As she attempts to reassure Nick and Mariah that she’s okay, Heather’s phone starts ringing in Sharon’s purse as Daniel calls.

Vail Bloom, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Things get awkward as Sharon doesn’t answer the phone and Mariah notices that the ringtone is different from Sharon’s usual one. The Cassidy First CEO pulls another lie out of her hat and says that no one is calling, but it’s just her new alert reminding her to take her bipolar medication. It sounds like a plausible explanation.

Once Nick and Mariah leave, Sharon hallucinates Cameron (Linden Ashby) again, and the two of them discuss some sordid details about her post-Heather plans. Sharon wishes Heather didn’t come home when she did and becomes upset not knowing how she could have murdered Heather since she doesn’t remember what happened. Cameron pushes Sharon to stop lamenting over that and start focusing on how she doesn’t get caught.

Sharon is adamant that she was very careful cleaning up and making sure no one saw her. They then talk about her using Heather’s dead body to unlock the facial recognition on Heather’s phone, before Sharon changed Heather’s access code and downloaded an app to block the phone’s location and tracking abilities. These moves don’t exactly sound like someone who is that remorseful for her murderous mistake; however, Sharon still gets upset thinking about the possibility of Daniel and Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant) continuing to call.

Michael Graziadei, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Cameron again urges Sharon to get a hold of herself and start thinking about how she stays out of prison. Sharon composes herself long enough to send Daniel a text from Heather’s phone to make it appear as if Heather needed time away from Genoa City and left town. The message stuns Daniel and devastates Lucy.

In the final moments of the show, Sharon claims she doesn’t need Cameron around anymore, and he vehemently disagrees. He says that she needs his help, as she still has a mission to complete. She doesn’t want to go after Daniel anymore, hoping he’ll leave town with Heather gone and believing he’s lost enough knowing Heather is dead. Cameron argues Sharon won’t have closure and peace until she gets her "hands dirty." He leaves her with the haunting words, "Sharon, you’ve already thrown the proverbial stone. Why don’t you kill two birds with it?"

Sharon doesn’t respond, but her facial expression suggests she may actually try going after Daniel again. If she does, will she try poisoning his whiskey once more? Will she try running him over with a car? We aren’t quite sure.

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now we’d be remiss if we didn’t bring up the possibility that Sharon doesn’t try to kill Daniel but still sets out to ruin his life. We recently put out a theory that Daniel would go on trial for Heather’s murder. So perhaps Sharon does what she can to help frame Daniel, making him appear as the perfect suspect. Sharon could conclude with Heather gone and Daniel in prison, she may finally have enough revenge for Cassie’s accident.

One thing we know for sure is that until Sharon gets the help she needs, she’s the most dangerous person in all of Genoa City.