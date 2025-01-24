The Young and the Restless spoilers: Tessa and Aria go missing! Did Ian kidnap them or did Tessa leave Mariah?

It looks like The Young and the Restless fans should prepare their goodbyes for the two supervillains known as Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Ian (Ray Wise).

As it pertains to the former, in the episode airing on January 24, Jordan takes her final breaths thanks to Claire (Hayley Erin), who did actually poison her aunt. There are still questions about what happens to her body and how this will ultimately impact Claire in the long run, but we suspect Victor (Eric Braeden) will take care of the body like he usually does and Victoria (Amelia Heinle), along with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), will do their best to help Claire.

Jordan’s demise is of course bad news for Ian. He was her partner in crime, and now that Jordan has admitted that and the police can tie the two together, he’s in trouble. He’d likely not want to go back to prison or be killed, but those are starting to appear as his only two options. As such is the case, we suspect he prefers to go out with a bang, which may spell trouble for Mariah (Camryn Grimes).

From the moment Ian resurfaced in Genoa City, he’s been transparent about his desire to weasel his way back into Mariah’s life. He even tried to kill Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) just to save her life and present himself as this reformed hero. No one was buying what he was selling, except for Tessa. Despite Mariah telling her how horrible a person Ian is, Tessa has been appreciative of Ian for saving her (not knowing he was the reason she faced a medical emergency in the first place).

Now in The Young and the Restless episode that aired on January 23, Mariah and Tessa actually got into a huge argument over the continued grace she continues to lend Ian. Tessa pushed Mariah to think about the possibility that Ian has changed and to let go of her rage, and Mariah blasted her wife for defending him. Tessa chimed in that something seemed sincere about Ian’s words, which did nothing but infuriate Mariah even further. Mariah wound up storming off, which ultimately led to her going to the park and finding Sharon (Sharon Case).

With all that being said, in the following preview for The Young and the Restless episodes airing during the week of January 27, Mariah shares that Tessa and Aria are missing, and in another scene, Ian looks rather unhinged at the Newman Ranch.

Could Ian have kidnapped Tessa and Aria and hid them somewhere as leverage to manipulate Victor into paying for his escape out of town, promising to reveal Tessa and Aria’s location only after he’s safely gone? That’s certainly a possibility and one Ian’s partner has tried with The Mustache. However, it didn’t work out too well for Jordan.

But there is also a small chance that Ian has nothing to do with Tessa and Aria missing. Given how bad the argument was between Mariah and Tessa, we have to consider that Tessa may have left town with their baby for a while to escape all the chaos and tension.

If we had to guess, we tend to believe that Ian kidnapped them. Villains tend to get rather desperate and vile when they’re cornered.