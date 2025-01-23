The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon found and Jordan cornered, but one of them still dies?

Fans of The Young and the Restless see a lot of action in the episode airing on January 23. Aside from Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) bumping heads over whether or not Ian (Ray Wise) is the changed man he’s professing to be, two major events go down — Sharon (Sharon Case) is found and Jordan (Colleen Zenk) faces off with the Newmans.

Starting with Sharon, she’s desperate to save herself. Sadly, she’s incredibly weakened, especially given she still has PCP in her system. She once again imagines Nick (Joshua Morrow) in her dire condition, and the imaginary Nick gives her the encouraging words she needs to hear to keep going. She’s already freed herself from being chained to a pipe, so she finds the strength to walk outside. The Crimson Lights owner manages just enough strength to make it to a park bench, where Mariah ultimately comes along to find her.

As all of that is happening, Jordan is still on the Newman property at the tack house where Claire (Hayley Erin) stops her great-aunt from drinking the tea. Claire then tries again to find out Sharon’s location. However, Claire’s insistence becomes a red flag for Jordan. So much so, that the deranged woman comes to realize that her great-niece is playing her. Jordan’s suspicions are confirmed as Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) appear to back up Claire.

Hayley Erin, Melody Thomas Scott and Amelia Heinle in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Jordan becomes the picture of fierce bravado, as she refuses to share Sharon’s location and scoffs at the trio of Newman women trying to intimidate her. She reminds them of the last time they all met in the warehouse where Jordan took her own poison before ultimately escaping again. Jordan brags about her skills as an escape artist and questions Claire’s ability to really kill her, noting Claire stopped her from drinking the tea.

Then in walks The Mustache himself along with Nick. They demand to know where Sharon is, and Jordan remains coy. Jordan says the only way they’ll get that information is if Victor (Eric Braeden) helps her to escape and hands over a hefty sum. Victor, of course, isn’t inclined to do that at all. Unfortunately for Jordan, her Sharon leverage disappears once Mariah calls Nick and tells him that Sharon is alive and with her.

The smug Jordan quickly becomes desperate to reach a deal with Victor. She says she can help trap Ian, but the Newman patriarch isn’t interested. Wanting to control her own fate, she drinks the tea Claire made earlier, thinking it’s poison. Viewers have to wait to see if the tea actually kills Jordan.

Colleen Zenk, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all that being said, we have to consider that the Ian and Jordan saga isn’t quite over yet. When Ian catches wind of the news about Sharon and Jordan, he’s bound to spiral out of control and do something rash. Is there a chance that he may try to eliminate Sharon himself, doing the job Jordan didn’t? To that end, the move wouldn’t reunite him with Mariah, but it may give him satisfaction to see Mariah and Nick suffer.

Then what of Jordan? Is the cup of tea really how she meets her end? That of course is a real possibility. But considering how vile she’s been to the Newman clan, we assumed her end would come with a few more fireworks and her taking one more significant swipe at the family.

To be clear, even if our theory about Ian going after Sharon again comes true, we don’t think she’ll actually be killed. The character is a big part of The Young and the Restless fabric. As far as Jordan, that’s a bit more of a coin toss.