The Young and the Restless spoilers: Traci’s big reveal leads to grave danger for another Abbott?

It’s finally happening, The Young and the Restless’ Traci (Beth Maitland) is at last suspicious of Alan (Christopher Cousins). Since Alan’s infamous fall from the Parisian balcony with his evil twin brother Martin, we’ve had a hunch that reports of Martin dying and Alan surviving may not be as accurate.

In the aftermath of the fall, Alan's behavior appeared to be slightly different, and his hot pursuit of Traci seemed a bit peculiar. Not that Traci isn’t worthy of a hot romance (that’s something we’ve wanted for her for a while), but he wanted their love to progress quickly and had no qualms about giving up parts of his life. Alan opted not to be as involved with his career, traveling with Traci and even moving to Genoa City into the Abbott Mansion. And his recent proposal to Traci and nuptial dreams in Paris come across as part of his grand escape plan.

Fast forward to The Young and the Restless episode airing on March 27, and Traci meets with Jack (Peter Bergman) and shares her theory that Martin is pretending to be Alan, and her whirlwind romance is about to come crashing down.

After Traci’s prior conversation with Sharon (Sharon Case) about Sharon’s ordeal with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), Traci is concerned that Alan/Martin is responsible for what happened. Traci tells Jack that she doesn’t believe it’s just a coincidence that Alan/Martin received a text message about gas in a building around the same time that Sharon and Phyllis were trapped in a gas leak in the abandoned mental health facility.

Christopher Cousins, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Although Jack at first tries to sway his sister from buying into the notion that Martin survived and she’s engaged to someone incredibly dangerous, he’ll eventually agree there is reason to be concerned. He won’t want Traci going to Paris or being alone with Alan/Martinn until they sort this all out.

We can’t shake the feeling that while Traci’s life may soon be in peril if she reveals to Alan/Martin her theory, that another member of the Abbott family may also find their well-being at risk. We’re talking about Ashley (Eileen Davidson).

When Martin was introduced on the soap, he was obsessed with Ashley. In fact, it was him pretending to be Alan and attacking Ashley (all the particulars of that incident are still a mystery) that caused Ashley to manifest her dissociative identity disorder. Martin subsequently tried to kidnap her. It wouldn’t be surprising to learn that while he’s currently in Paris, he hears of the growing suspicion that he’s behind Sharon and Phyllis’ kidnapping. Then feeling the walls close in on him, he turns his eyes back on his first obsession, Ashley, especially since she is currently living in the City of Light.

Eileen Davidson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

If this proves to be the case, the Abbott heir is going to be in need of some help. Is there a chance that Jack and Traci could come to her rescue? Or will Sharon and Phyllis feel the need to take action, wanting revenge for being treated like lab rats? Heck, if Ashley is in trouble, we’d love for Tucker (Trevor St. John) to return to play her hero.

At the moment, Ashley being in danger is just a theory, but one we have to consider. Additionally, while we believe Martin is now pretending to be Alan, we’re still waiting for the backstory of how that came to be.