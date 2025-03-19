The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nick and Sharon’s shocking reunion obstacle?

Every time we think The Young and the Restless’ Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) are on track for their long-awaited reunion, something happens to derail them.

We assumed we were getting a #Shick reunion after Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) reemerged. He was a stalker of Sharon and an enemy of Nick, so we had a hunch that the new terror he unleashed would push these two to wake up and realize they were still in love with each other. Sadly, that didn’t happen. Even after Cameron left Sharon his tech company in his will in death and Sharon brought Nick on board with her to help whip the business into shape, the exes weren’t able to get it together. Working long hours side by side did nothing to spark a romance, nor did the insistence from Adam (Mark Grossman) that the duo are soulmates.

We also have to bring back up the big epic dream Sharon had about Nick being her true love. It took up an entire episode, so we were sure the two would reunite at last. But yet again, nothing happened.

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Fast forward past Sharon daydreaming about Nick during her LSD trips thanks to Jordan (Colleen Zenk), and subsequently arriving just after Sharon and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) are rescued after their whole ordeal with Alan/Martin (Christopher Cousins), and Nick and Sharon finally have a conversation about their feelings in The Young and the Restless episode airing on March 19.

In the episode, Sharon talks about taking a trip to Europe with Faith (Reylynn Caster) to see Noah (Rory Gibson). She even extends an invitation to Nick to join them. However, he suggests she goes alone to hang out with their children. But he does manage to make us proud when he asks if Sharon has ever had thoughts about them reuniting. She concedes that she has, which is a step in the right direction. Then when Sharon turns the question to him, he makes a shocking statement that has us pulling our hair out.

While Nick also admits he’s thought about them rekindling things and even considered leaning into the idea, he says he enjoys where they are right now. He looks at Sharon as his best friend and given their tumultuous history, he can’t bear the thought of hurting her again. He apparently doesn’t want to be in a situation romantically where that could happen. She acknowledges that they’ve both hurt each other, but he seems content with being besties.

Joshua Morrow, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

After all that’s happened lately with the rash of villains popping up to torture them both and the two of them relying on each other through it all, how in the world could Nick essentially place his ex-wife in the friend zone?

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Great Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) has never given the “let’s just be friends” speech to the love of his life Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Nick could take a page out of his dad’s book and be more courageous and go for it with Sharon. Now we’re left wondering if he just again stalled the epic love story of Nick and Sharon, becoming his own stumbling block.

If we had it our way, Nick will soon have a conversation with someone who talks some sense into him, telling him he’s being ridiculous. Perhaps it could be Victor or maybe Victoria (Amelia Heinle), but whoever it is, Nick would be encouraged to stop stalling and win Sharon over. He’ll even hop on a plane to join her in Europe.

Besides, with Alan/Martin headed to Paris for his wedding to Traci (Beth Maitland), even with Sharon first scheduled to go to England, something tells us that she’ll wind up in Paris and once again be in need of Nick’s assistance.