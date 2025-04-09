The Young and Restless spoilers: Alan drops the biggest clue that he is actually Martin!
Ashley calls it out.
Every now and then, while watching The Young and the Restless, we feel incredibly satisfied knowing we were right about a mysterious storyline. Back in the summer of 2024, shortly after Alan (Christopher Cousins) and Martin’s infamous fight in Paris that led to the alleged death of Martin, we predicted that Martin wasn’t dead but parading around as his twin. There was a subtle shift in “Alan’s” character that we found odd then, and fast forward to the present, his kidnapping Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Sharon (Sharon Case) is a very “non-Alan” thing to do.
Now that Traci (Beth Maitland) suspects her fiancé may be his evil brother, and has made the convincing argument to Jack (Peter Bergman), we’ve been waiting around for more concrete evidence to come to light to prove the identity of the Laurent twin. Well, in The Young and the Restless episode airing on April 9, we get the closest thing to concrete evidence thanks to a conversation between Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Traci, Jack and Martin.
During the episode, Jack is still on the phone with a panicked Traci, who is in her Athletic Club suite with Martin. Jack puts the phone on speaker so Ashley can listen while texting Chance (Conner Floyd) to summon him to the club for help. Not wanting to wait for Chance to get there, Jack and Ashley rush to Traci’s room, and not a moment too soon, as Martin is agitated and confronting their sister.
Seeing them, Martin assumes Traci called her brother to come intervene, but Jack covers, claiming he and Ashley just happened to want to have a sibling reunion. The conversation pivots to Traci’s desire to delay the wedding, which Martin isn’t happy about. That’s when things get interesting.
Ashley notes that Alan once told her there is something rather charming about the concept of delayed gratification. When Martin can’t recall having that conversation, Ashley is very alarmed as his words left an incredible impact on her. After Martin eventually excuses himself to have some alone time to think, Ashley quickly tells her siblings that Traci’s husband-to-be is indeed not Alan, but Martin.
Continuing on with her point, Ashley emphasizes that she’s known Alan for a very long time, and the man she just interacted with seems more like Martin, the monster who came after her twice in Paris.
Traci becomes deflated, wondering how she could fall in love with Martin. However, Ashley offers some words of encouragement, noting he is a master at fooling people. Ashley also believes that if the real Alan had gotten to know Traci, the two could have fallen in love.
Having said all of this, we should also point out that in the episode, Chance shared with Sharon and Phyllis that their phones were located, and police are checking them for fingerprints and DNA. So, scientific proof may soon be available to confirm Martin’s identity. Additionally, by the end of the episode, Chance confronts Martin at the Athletic Club bar and asks him a series of questions, before offering to explain the meaning of all this down at the police station.
With the walls closing in on Martin, we’re just curious about how his storyline ends. We think he has one more wildcard to play, which may lead to Martin’s death, but for now, that’s just a hunch.
New episodes of The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS. Episodes become available to stream on Paramount Plus the next day.
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include Abbot Elementary, Matlock, The Lincoln Lawyer, Survival of the Thickest, The Pitt and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into Bravo Universe and The Young and the Restless (thanks to his grandmother).
