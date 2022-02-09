'This is Going to Hurt': Real medics praise 'heartbreakingly accurate' drama

This is Going to Hurt has arrived on BBC1, and viewers have already praised the series for its honest look at what it's like being a junior doctor.

The drama is based on the memoir of the same name by Adam Kay, a former junior doctor who now works as an author and comedian. All the events are true stories from Adam's time working in a hospital, and viewers are certainly impressed by what they have seen so far.

A lot happened in the first episode alone, first meeting Adam when he's asleep in his car, completely exhausted from his previous shift and 10 minutes late for his next one and the chaos is just starting for him.

We also meet a racist patient who causes problems for the already burned-out staff members who are trying to juggle a mountain of emergencies and responsibilities while abuse is being hurled, so it's an incredibly tense and uncomfortable environment.

Many healthcare professionals have taken to Twitter to praise the series, sharing their own stories and admitting how relatable it all is. The series mixes Adam's signature humor with some of the scary realities of hospital life, where people's lives are quite literally at stake.

Didn’t know whether to laugh or cry at #ThisIsGoingToHurt on @BBC - it’s laugh out loud funny but heartbreakingly accurate in its portrayal of the crazy world of our amazing NHS. Genius @amateuradamFebruary 9, 2022 See more

#ThisIsGoingToHurt BBC1 - the most accurate portrayal of life as a NHS junior doctor on screen to date 👏👏👏 bravo #adamkayFebruary 9, 2022 See more

💯 this. Powerfully accurate portrayal of being on call in labour ward #ThisIsGoingToHurt , flashbacks to some of the highs and sad lows during my obstetrics rota as a trainee. https://t.co/795qi0QXpuFebruary 9, 2022 See more

Settled down to watch #ThisIsGoingToHurt last night. @amateuradam beautifully depicts the people working in the NHS - the good and the ugly. A brilliant piece of TV 👏.February 9, 2022 See more

In addition to this, people are loving Ben Whishaw's portrayal of Adam and he has been described as "brilliant" and that he is "perfect casting" to take on the role of the former junior doctor.

#ThisIsGoingToHurt I think this is the first time I've seen a medical drama properly trying to examine how people working in the medical profession deal with deathBen Whishaw, brilliant as usualFebruary 8, 2022 See more

Well #ThisIsGoingToHurt is just excellent isn't it. Ben Whishaw is perfect casting.February 9, 2022 See more

Give 👏🏻 Ben 👏🏻 Whishaw 👏🏻 ALL 👏🏻 the 👏🏻 acting 👏🏻 awards 👏🏻#ThisIsGoingToHurtFebruary 8, 2022 See more

In an interview with us, Ben described This is Going to Hurt as "a love letter to the NHS" and explained how he and co-star Ambika Mod (Shruti) prepared for some of the intense surgery scenes with the help of professionals.

He said: "Ambika and I had some lessons, using prosthetic body parts. That was quite helpful. At one point, we were going to go to a hospital and maybe observe some people, but that was impossible when it came down to it, because we were in the middle of a lockdown, but I think we had a few afternoons with three brilliant doctors who advised us throughout the whole shoot. I seem to remember Ambika was a lot better than me at most of the things!"

This is Going to Hurt continues on BBC1 on Tuesday 15 Feb. at 9pm. Episodes are also available on demand via BBC iPlayer.