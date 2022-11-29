Top Gun: Maverick flies back to movie theaters for two weeks

Movie fans are getting one more chance to see Top Gun: Maverick soar on the big screen, as the biggest movie of the year is returning to movie theaters for a limited two-week run from December 2 to December 15. This comes ahead of people's ability to watch Top Gun: Maverick on streaming later in the month.

Top Gun: Maverick was released on May 27 as one of the most anticipated summer blockbusters of the year, and boy did it live up to the expectations. The movie is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) with a score of 96%, with What to Watch giving it five stars in our Top Gun: Maverick review.

But it wasn't just a hit with critics, as moviegoers showed their love of the movie at the box office. Top Gun: Maverick has made $1.48 billion globally in its run (which actually just ended in early November), including $716 million in the US alone, making it the fifth-highest-grossing movie in the US of all time. There's a chance it could overtake Avatar for the fourth spot with this re-release.

A sequel to the 1986 Tom Cruise favorite Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick sees Cruise return to play Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. It's 30 years later and Maverick works as a test pilot for the Navy, still pushing the limit, which continues to get him into trouble. However, he is brought back to the Top Gun training school to prepare a group of young pilots for a dangerous mission. Complicating matters are some old relationships of Maverick's, including old flame Penny (played by Jennifer Connelly) and Rooster (Miles Teller), the son of Maverick's old co-pilot Goose, who holds a grudge against Maverick.

In addition to Cruise, Connelly and Teller, Top Gun: Maverick stars Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Jon Hamm, Lewis Pullman, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Bashir Salahuddin, Charles Parnell, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, reprising his role as Iceman.

During its two-week run back in theaters, Top Gun: Maverick can be seen in select premium large formats, including IMAX, which is sure to make its aerial sequences all the more impressive. Tickets are now on sale through topgunmovie.com (opens in new tab), Fandango (opens in new tab) and movie theater websites and mobile apps.

Top Gun: Maverick is also available to watch at home right now via digital on-demand and makes its streaming debut on Paramount Plus December 22.

Check out the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick right here.