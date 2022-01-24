'Trigger Point' fans beside themselves after last night's shock cliffhanger

Trigger Point has been described by ITV as a 'high octane thriller', and that was certainly the case after the events of episode one which aired on Sunday evening.

During the first episode, we're introduced to Explosive Officers (known as EXPO for short) Lana Washington (Vicky McClure) and Joel Nutkins (Adrian Lester) who are called to a London housing estate where they're assigned to investigate a potential bomb factory.

The episode takes place in and around the estate, where there are several bombs distributed around the area just waiting to be found by the EXPOs, but unfortunately, someone meets a very grisly fate as one bomb was not discovered in time.

This cliffhanger was a massive twist for Trigger Point viewers, as creator Jed Mercurio had teased that Lana would be the one in danger. Of course, both Joel and Lana are putting themselves at risk at the job, but at first, it seemed like Vicky McClure's character would be in serious danger, but this wasn't the case.

In scenes that absolutely shocked fans, Joel got caught in a horrible explosion that knocks Lana unconscious. She survives but wakes up to find Joel's arm following the blast, leaving fans unsure if he has died or is alive but seriously injured.

Taking to Twitter, viewers were quick to express their shock with some even convinced Joel had faked his own death during the explosion. Either way, they're desperate to find out what really happened!

There's no way Joel Nutkins (@AdrianLester) could've survived that. 💣 💥#TriggerPointJanuary 23, 2022 See more

Has Joel just faked his own death 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 #TriggerPointJanuary 23, 2022 See more

Surely this can’t be the last we see of @AdrianLester as Joel in #TriggerPoint ? He played the part so well tonight, they can’t possibly write him out on the first episode. He is too good to lose. He has to survive somehow 💪🏾January 23, 2022 See more

The explosion also scared many fans too, as it came out of nowhere and became a massive jumpscare for viewers!

Omg… just watched #TriggerPoint 😲 I want morrre! That explosion 💥 made me jump @ITV #loveit 👏👏January 24, 2022 See more

Tense first episode of #TriggerPointKnew an explosion would be coming but still jumped out my seat when it did 🤣January 23, 2022 See more

We'll will have to tune into episode 2 of Trigger Point to learn what really happened to Joel and what repercussions the explosion will have for everyone involved. So it was definitely a shocking start, but perhaps we should expect nothing less from those behind the nail-biting Line of Duty!

Trigger Point continues on ITV on Sunday 30th January at 9pm, with episodes also available on-demand via ITV Hub.