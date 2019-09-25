Tubi now available on Vizio SmartCast TVs

What you need to know • Tubi is a free service with more than 15,000 movies and shows available. • It's ad-supported, though, which is how it's free. • It's now available on Vizio SmartCast TVs.

Tubi — a free (but ad-supported) movie and TV distribution service with more than 15,000 titles available — today announced that it's available on on Vizio TVs running its SmartCast operating system. That means it'll be baked in as an option, even if you don't have any other streaming devices connected to the set.

Tubi also is available on Android and iOS devices, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Amazon Fire TV devices, among others.

Now available on over 25 devices, the world's largest free movie and television service with over 15,000 movies and television shows will now be accessible to millions of VIZIO SmartCast™ users

SAN FRANCISCO, September 25, 2019 – Tubi (www.tubi.tv), the world's largest free movie and television service, today announced its massive library of over 15,000 titles is now available to stream on VIZIO SmartCast. Consumers can use VIZIO's easy-to-use smart TV experience to search for any title in Tubi's catalog or launch the Tubi app directly and find titles that might interest them. In addition to the over 44,000 hours of content Tubi offers, VIZIO SmartCast users can also enjoy Tubi's new October titles, including Halloween favorites Scary Movie and Scary Movie 2, as well as Monster starring Charlize Theron who received an Academy Award for her performance.

"Tubi shares VIZIO's mission to bring consumers more of the entertainment they love, all in one place," said Farhad Massoudi, CEO of Tubi. "We're delighted to be a part of the VIZIO SmartCast ecosystem to make our library easily available to VIZIO customers."

In May, Tubi announced customers watched over 94 million hours of content and recently the service expanded to Australia. In addition to VIZIO, Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, Sony, PlayStation 4, Samsung and Amazon Fire TV. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at http://tubi.tv.