Big Brother's new HOH Turner nominates two housemates in 'Festie Bestie' twist

Turner, Big Brother's new Head of Household this week, has been dealt a mighty hand: he gets to nominate not one but two housemates for eviction, thanks to a big twist revealed during Sunday night's two-hour episode of Big Brother season 24.

"If you are a true festival aficionado, you know that the only way to really enjoy a festival is with a friend..which is why starting tonight, you will be playing this game with a Festie Bestie," host Julie Chen informed the cast last night.

So how does the whole "Festie Bestie" twist work? Everyone would be paired up during the evening's Head of Household competition. "If you win Head of Household, your Bestie is also safe for the week, but instead of nominating two individuals for eviction, the HOH will nominate one set of Besties," Julie explained.

She continued: "The veto competition will also be played with sets of Besties. If the veto is used, the nominated Besties will both be safe and an entirely new set of Besties will take their place on the block. But on eviction night...only one of them will leave the house."

What happens to the surviving Bestie? Julie announced that she would tell us all at next week's live eviction, much to the competitors' chagrin.

Onto this week's Head of Household comp: it's a juiced-up version of musical chairs, with each eliminated player given the choice to sit alongside a "Bestie" or sit at an empty table and passively wait for someone to choose them as their "Bestie." One by one, players are eliminated, with most opting to sit at empty tables and wait the game out, until Matt Turner ends up the victor, beating the other last player standing, Ameerah, and getting last week's HOH Jasmine as his "Festie Bestie."

The rest of the pairings are: Nicole and Taylor, Michael and Brittany, Kyle and Daniel, Monte and Joseph, Indy and Alyssa, and Ameerah and Terrance.

"This Festie Bestie twist completely turned this game upside down," Joseph says in a confessional. "And Turner has a lot to choose from. Despite Turner's initial strategy to avenge his evicted pal Pooch and target strong females like Nicole and Ameerah, he gets swayed to refocus his sights on two pairs: Nicole and Taylor, and Michael and Brittany.

He ends up nominating the latter set of Besties, reasoning: "I've nominated the besties Michael and Brittany simply because we don't talk a lot of game and for my game, personally, it seemed like the easiest pick."

"I think Brittany plays a super sketchy game but at the end of the day, Michael is a comp beast," Turner was in a confessional. However, Turner strategizes, that if Michael does end up winning the power of veto and taking the pair off the block, Turner has a backup plan in getting Nicole and Taylor out.

