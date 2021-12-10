TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, Dec. 10

On TV tonight, Max and Oscar return for season 2 of classy crime drama Vienna Blood on BBC2, Graham is joined by Olivia Colman and Keanu Reeves in The Graham Norton Show on BBC1 and there's another chance to catch the brilliant Gavin & Stacey Christmas special from 2019 also on BBC1. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV Tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what's on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Vienna Blood, season 2, 9pm, BBC2

Max and Oscar investigate a suicide. (Image credit: BBC)

Crime-solving duo Max Liebermann (Matthew Beard) and Oskar Rheinhardt (Juergen Maurer) return as the English psychologist and Austrian police detective investigating baffling murders in early 1900s Vienna. In the first standalone story, a Hungarian countess whom Max had been treating for depression appears to have committed suicide, but a post-mortem reveals she was poisoned. Could a recurring dream she recounted to Max hold the key to cracking the case? If you missed it, the first series is available on iPlayer.

★★★★ JE

The Graham Norton Show, 10.35pm, BBC1

Graham Norton hosts. (Image credit: BBC)

Guests on Graham’s sofa tonight include Keanu Reeves, talking about his role in The Matrix Resurrections, in cinemas on Christmas Eve, and Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali on his latest film, Swan Song. Joining them are Olivia Colman, who can be seen in Sky’s Landscapers (which started on Tuesday, Dec. 7) and comedian Jack Whitehall.

★★★ MC

Gavin & Stacey, 8.25pm, BBC1

Gavin and Stacey celebrate Christmas. (Image credit: BBC)

Another chance to see the Christmas special from two years ago, which has the Shipmans travelling to the Wests’ in Wales for Christmas Eve in the pub and lunch with all the trimmings cooked by Bryn. The much-loved series had ended in 2010, so fans were delighted when it returned in 2019 for this one-off – it was by far the most-watched programme on Christmas Day that year, with more than 11 million viewers. Tidy.

★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Superman & Lois, BBC iPlayer

Mr & Mrs Superman are here! (Image credit: BBC)

Ever wondered what happened when Superman and Lois Lane got married, tried to live a normal life in the city and had twin boys that turned into grumpy teenagers? No? Well, you don’t need to as this new series, available in full on the BBC iPlayer, begins just there. He may save the world every day, but will two teenage boys tip Superman over the edge? Events soon take the family back to Smallville, the town where Clark Kent grew up, where strange things start to happen. While Tyler Hoechlin as Clark and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois are great as the struggling parents, it’s the teenagers, Jordan and Jonathan, that give the series a new modern twist as they struggle to accept their dad is not like everyone else's and they may be more like him than they ever thought…

Best film to watch on TV tonight

A Christmas Number One, 10.05am & 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW

Iwan Rheon’s plugged in. (Image credit: Sky)

A romcom in which Freida Pinto plays the manager of a boy band desperately looking for a Christmas hit to boost sales, while a British thrash metal singer (Game of Thrones’ Iwan Rheon) is persuaded by his niece to write the ultimate Christmas song for her. Will these two storylines be related? Of course! And will there be romance? We suspect there will be!

Live Sport

Premier League, Brentford v Watford , 7pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 7pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Cricket, The Ashes, Australia v England, 11.30pm, BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Vienna Blood on TV tonight — an intriguing crime drama with great main characters.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!