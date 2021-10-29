'Vienna Blood' season 2: cast, plot, and everything we know

'Vienna Blood' season 2 promises to be just as gripping as the first.

Vienna Blood season 2 will once again see a world-weary Austrian police detective and a young doctor of psychology team up to solve crimes in 1900s Vienna.

Based on the best-selling novels by Frank Tallis, they’ve been adapted by acclaimed Sherlock screenwriter Steve Thompson.

Three new feature-length episodes are on the way following the success of the first series.

Here’s everything we know about Vienna Blood season 2

The BBC is currently repeating the first series and we suspect that Vienna Blood season 2 will follow shortly afterwards. So, either a late 2021 or early 2022 release date looks on the cards. We will update this story when the BBC has confirmed a release date.

Meanwhile, in the US it will be screened on PBS, but a release date is still to be announced.

What’s the plot?

Well, the makers have yet to release plot details but expect the same awkward but brilliant relationship between young Max Liebermann and troubled cop Oskar Rheinhardt.

Max, who studied under Sigmund Freud, uses the psychology of criminal minds to crack cases. Oskar has more old school methods but began to recognise in the first series how brilliant Max is.

Talking about playing Max, The Imitation Game’s Matthew Beard previously told us: "Freud has all these new ideas about human behaviour that are exciting to Max. And when he gets something in his head, he follows it through, much to the dismay of Oskar. They are in a long line of odd couples that we have seen in films over the years."

We wonder what cases the pair will be cracking this time...

Who’s in the cast?

Acclaimed Austrian actor Juergen Maurer plays Oskar Rheinhardt, while Matthew Beard returns as Max Liebermann. Further casting news is expected soon.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, watch this space.