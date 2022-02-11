TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, Feb. 11

On TV tonight, Naomi gets a promotion in Death in Paradise on BBC1, the story of a fake heiress, Inventing Anna, arrives on Netflix, and there is a tour of the Yorkshire Dales in Susan Calman's Grand Day Out on Channel 5. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV Tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what's on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Death in Paradise, season 11, 9pm, BBC1

Kate O'Flynn plays Izzy Parker. (Image credit: BBC1)

Change is afoot at Honoré Police Station (admittedly, nothing new – that station has a busy revolving door). Darlene is now working as a civilian and Naomi has stepped up as a DS, which has the knock-on effect of promoting Marlon from sidecar to motorbike. They’re looking into the case of a woman who rang to report a murder just before being nearly killed herself. But which murder? Meanwhile, Neville’s sister Izzy (Kate O'Flynn) is still staying with him, causing him to stomp around angrily, tutting at the mess and asking questions such as, ‘Why is there a man in my hammock?!’

★★★★ JP

Inventing Anna, Netflix

Julia Garner as Anna Delvey. (Image credit: Netflix)

Based on the true story of Anna Delvey, the fake German heiress-turned-media sensation, this nine-part drama created by Shonda Rhimes explores how Anna – real name Anna Sorokin – managed to trick New York socialites into believing she was a billionaire with a hefty trust fund. Julia Garner plays Anna, with Anna Chlumsky as Vivian, a journalist with a lot to prove, who starts out by investigating the intriguing case, but ends up forming a darkly funny love-hate bond with Anna as she awaits trial for fraud and theft.

★★★★ NC

Susan Calman's Grand Day Out, 8pm, Channel 5

Susan with the Muker Silver Band. (Image credit: Channel 5)

It’s Susan’s ability to find the joy in everything that makes this series such fun to watch. Tonight, the comedian and presenter is in the stunning Yorkshire Dales, one of her favourite places in the whole wide world. She pops into the James Herriot museum in Thirsk and is a little overcome with emotion as she remembers happy childhood days watching All Creatures Great and Small. She also drives a tractor, paints a plant pot at the Settle Flowerpot Festival, enjoys a tour of the Dales in a classic Land Rover called Ernie, has a private tour of Ripley Castle and shares a scone with an original Calendar Girl.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Teacher, episodes 1-4, My5

Samuel Bottomley as Kyle and Sheridan Smith as teacher Jenna. (Image credit: Channel 5)

English teacher Jenna Garvey (Sheridan Smith) is popular with staff and pupils alike, but outside of work her life is going off the rails – and after one particularly drunken night out, she’s horrified to be arrested for sleeping with one of her 15-year-old pupils, Kyle (Ackley Bridge’s Samuel Bottomley). As she desperately tries to piece together her memories of that night, Jenna has to face her own demons and ask herself: is she capable of such a despicable act? Thanks to a sharp script and top-notch performances, this four-parter – also starring former Strictly champ Kelvin Fletcher – will keep you guessing.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Whitney, 11.35pm, C4

Whitney Houston. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Ten years ago today, global superstar Whitney Houston was found dead at the age of just 48. Director Kevin Macdonald’s 2018 documentary came only a year after Nick Broomfield’s Whitney: Can I Be Me?, but this film has unrivalled access to the singer’s family and friends, including video and recordings. Macdonald (known for fine documentaries such as Touching the Void, as well as dramas including State of Play) stitches together a fascinating tale of a performer whose inner psyche always seems just out of reach – even from herself.

Live Sport

Winter Olympics 2022 , from 6am, BBC2 &BBC1

, from 6am, BBC2 &BBC1 Super League, Hull Kingston Rovers v Wigan Warriors, 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Main Event

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Death in Paradise on TV tonight – it's all change at Honoré Police Station.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!