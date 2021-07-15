TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, July 16

On TV tonight, War of the Worlds is back on Disney+, there's new musical comedy Schmigadoon on Apple TV+, and Michael Ball is exploring more of Wonderful Wales. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

War of the Worlds, Disney+

Has Emily’s alien encounter left her unscathed? (Image credit: Disney+)

It may have as much to do with the HG Wells novel as Love Island has with Newsnight, but this sci-fi re-imagining is still compelling. Season one ended on a shocking note as Emily (Daisy Edgar-Jones) found a humanoid creature inside an alien spaceship, and as series two launches today (new episodes drop weekly), it’s six months later and a team of survivors storm the ship in a counterattack, finding only Emily inside. Her family are overjoyed to have her back – but others want to know why the aliens chose not to harm her…

★★★★ SP

Schmigadoon!, Apple TV+

Melissa and Josh go on a couples retreat. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

This comedic homage to Hollywood musicals stars Cecily Strong and Keegan Michael-Key as Melissa and Josh, who go to a couples retreat. Out for a walk, they stumble upon a place called Schmigadoon, which looks like a film set and has residents who frequently break into song-and-dance routines! After mistaking it for a tourist attraction, they find they are destined to remain in Schmigadoon until they discover ‘true love’… Even if you’re not a fan of musicals there’s much to enjoy in this affectionate parody that features Alan Cumming as the mayor and, in episode one, Martin Short as a leprechaun!

★★★★ IM

Michael Ball's Wonderful Wales, 8pm, Channel 5

Michael continues his Welsh adventure. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Michael’s in mid-Wales this week as he discovers more about the history and culture of his mum’s home country. His first stop is the seaside town of Aberystwyth, which holds fond memories for the singer as it was where he did his first paid acting job – in the musical Godspell. He works up an appetite for a Michelin-starred meal at Ynyshir restaurant on the Dyfi estuary and meets its multi-award-winning chef Gareth Ward. Michael ends this leg of his trip in colourful Portmeirion, where he’s joined in a stirring performance by Glanaethwy choir.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Beast Must Die, BritBox

Cush Jumbo and Jared Harris star. (Image credit: BritBox)

The Good Fight’s Cush Jumbo is very different in this taut thriller as a grief-stricken mother desperate to get revenge on the man (an excellent performance from The Terror’s Jared Harris) she believes killed her son in a hit-and-run accident on the Isle of Wight.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

A Simple Favour, 10.35pm, BBC1/BBC iPlayer

Anna Kendrick’s busy mum has a mystery to solve. (Image credit: BBC)

With Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively at the top of their game and director Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) injecting wry humour into Darcey Bell’s best-selling thriller, this 2018 movie has the makings of a cracker. And it is. Kendrick’s single-mum vlogger falls under the spell of glamorous but oddly secretive Lively. When Lively vanishes, Kendrick is left with a mystery, and Feig unravels it in a steady, confident manner, dishing out red herrings like a Norwegian chef, while the two leads seem to

have a huge amount of fun with their roles.

Live sport

Cricket: England v Pakistan T20, from 6pm, Sky Sports Cricket/Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.35pm, BBC1

8.35pm, BBC1 Emmerdale , 7pm, ITV

7pm, ITV Coronation Street, 7.30pm, ITV

Happy viewing!