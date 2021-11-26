TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, Nov. 26

On TV tonight, The Graham Norton Show welcomes Will Smith, Richard Osman and Lin-Manuel Miranda on BBC1, Jo Brand hosts the final of An Extra Slice on C4 and Tony Robinson presents Thames at Night on Channel 5. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The Graham Norton Show, 10.35pm, BBC1

Graham Norton chats to more a-listers. (Image credit: BBC)

Graham welcomes Hollywood superstar Will Smith to the studio to chat about his new autobiography, Will. Plus his role as Richard Williams in film King Richard, which is based on the truth story of tennis champs Venus and Serena Williams. Joining Will is author and Pointless presenter Richard Osman, who chats about his new novel, The Man Who Died Twice. Finally, actor and director Lin-Manuel Miranda pops in to reveal all about his new film, currently showing on Netflix, Tick, Tick, Boom! Music is provided by Yola, who performs Starlight from her current album Stand for Myself.

An Extra Slice, 8pm, C4

Jo Brand hosts. (Image credit: C4)

We’re always sad to see the end of The Great British Bake Off, but Jo Brand and Tom Allen’s cheery Friday-night sister show never fails to make us smile. Tonight’s guests Prue Leith and celebrity fans of the show Clara Amfo and Joe Wilkinson will be talking about Tuesday’s final, and home bakers will have one more chance to have their efforts praised or (more likely) ridiculed by Jo and Tom.

Thames at Night with Tony Robinson, 8pm, Channel 5

Tony Robinson presents. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Tony Robinson explores the River Thames at night, finding out more about the jobs people do around the clock to keep the capital safe and the country moving. He starts at the Thames Barrier, where he’s given a tour below the piers and meets the forecasters who analyse tidal surges. Next he visits the UK’s largest fuel refinery in Canvey Island, then hops on a small trawler to catch Dover sole with Martin. It’s not plain sailing and Tony is amazed by the basic tackle Martin uses, but Martin’s optimistic about the future for small fishing vessels like his since industrial fishing practices were banned off the Kent coast.

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Tiger King 2, Netflix

The story of big cats and epic feuds continues for a second series. (Image credit: Netflix)

Remember the first lockdown when it seemed like the whole world was tuning into Tiger King? The series ended with the gun-toting, mullet-haired Joe Exotic – real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage – being jailed after hiring a hitman to kill his long-time nemesis, animal rights activist Carole Baskin, who had campaigned to close his private zoo in Oklahoma. Now, a second season, picks up the story, though it remains to be seen just how much Exotic will star given that he’s currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for animal abuse and the murder-for-hire plot. Baskin has also refused to take part in the documentary but she will star in her own series on Discovery+, a two-parter called Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight (from Saturday, Nov. 13), which continues her fight to shut down private zoos.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Little Women, Netflix

The March sisters wait for news. (Image credit: Netflix)

It may have been filmed countless times before, but this 2019 take on Louisa May Alcott’s Victorian classic is one for the ages. It helps enormously that there’s a pitch-perfect cast playing the March sisters – Florence Pugh (Amy), Emma Watson (Meg), Eliza Scanlen (Beth) and Saoirse Ronan as feisty Jo – along with Laura Dern, Meryl Streep and Timothée Chalomet. Everything zips along with warmth, humour and pathos and actor-turned-director Greta Gerwig’s lightness of touch has created a film of pure charm.

Live Sport

EFL, West Bromwich Albion v Nottingham Forest , 7pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 7pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Premiership Rugby Union, Bath v Exeter Chiefs, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

Home and Away is now on its Christmas break until Dec. 31, when it will return to 5Star at 6pm and 6.30pm.

