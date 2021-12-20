TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, Dec. 20

On TV tonight, Mary enlists the help of Alex Jones and Patrick Grant to teach teach three novice cooks how to create a Christmas meal to remember in Mary Berry's Festive Feasts on BBC1, go behind the scenes at the London department store in Christmas at Liberty on C4 and there's more family fun in the sun in Gino's Italian Family Adventure on ITV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Mary Berry's Festive Feasts, 7.05pm, BBC1

Mary Berry helps three cooks to perfect their festive feast. (Image credit: BBC)

Mary Berry is sharing her culinary expertise as she teaches three unconfident cooks how to make a festive feast. After choosing their menus, Mary sets about guiding them through the dishes, sharing all her tips and tricks to perfect the plates. Then the trio head home to build on the skills Mary has taught them, but not before The One Show host Alex Jones and Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant join the novices. On the big day itself, Mary is on hand to help as her protégés proudly put together their merry meals.

★★★★ JL

Christmas at Liberty, 9pm, C4

Deck the Halls at Liberty. (Image credit: C4)

There’s an official launch by the Gay Men’s Chorus as the iconic London department store, Liberty, throws open its doors in the hope of making 2021 their most magical Christmas yet… and with record-breaking sales to match! But away from all the glitz and glamour, behind the scenes these launches rarely go without a hitch or two. There’s concern that Liberty’s first own-brand candles (which have been months in the making during lockdown) might not turn up in time, while their eye-watering £225 Beauty Advent Calendar doesn’t seem to be grabbing the attention of savvy shoppers.

★★★ HD

Gino's Italian Family Adventure, 8pm, ITV

Gino with in-laws Elizabeth and Malcolm. (Image credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo takes his in-laws, Elizabeth and Malcolm, on a tour of one of Italy’s hidden gems – the Cilento Coast. The coastline here is full of beautiful little towns, bustling harbours and amazing local food. One in 10 of the population also live to 100, so Gino wants to know the secret to keep his in-laws in tip-top shape for years to come. In tomorrow’s episode (7.30pm), Gino takes wife Jessica on a romantic break to Puglia, while in the Christmas Eve special (6.30pm), the family are together in sunny Sardinia.

★★★ JL

The Witcher, season 2, Netflix

Monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill). (Image credit: Netflix)

The epic fantasy show returns for a second series, picking up following the devastating Battle of Sodden. With monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) grieving the loss of Yennefer, he’s forced to take Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) to his childhood home of Kaer Morhen to protect her from the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons striving for supremacy, as well as from her own strange powers of foresight. Look out for a cracking new guest cast, including Simon Callow and Silent Witness star Liz Carr as eccentric legal team Codringher and Fenn, who may be able to reveal something about Cirilla’s mysterious bloodline.

Moana, 3.05pm, BBC1

Moana and Maui. (Image credit: BBC)

This breezy animated musical from Disney takes inspiration from Polynesian myth for its tale of a feisty young heroine (voiced by Hawaiian teenager Auli'i Cravalho) who sets off on an ocean-going quest to save her dying island. A successor to Frozen, this princessy adventure gets off to a slow start, but the story picks up when a rascally demigod (Dwayne Johnson) shows up. The animation is splendid and the humour infectious.

EFL, Fulham v Sheffield United, 7.30pm (7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

EastEnders , 8.05pm, BBC1

, 8.05pm, BBC1 Emmerdale , 7pm, ITV

, 7pm, ITV Coronation Street , 7.30pm & 8.30pm, ITV

, 7.30pm & 8.30pm, ITV Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

