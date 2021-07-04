TV tonight: our highlights for Monday, July 5

On TV tonight the 11th series of Long Lost Family begins on ITV, find out how Team GB secured Olympic success in BBC1's Gold Rush and discover how the other half live in Kathy Burke: Money Talks on C4. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Long Lost Family, 9pm, ITV

Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell present the new series of Long Lost Family. (Image credit: ITV)

One of the most moving aspects of Nicky Campbell and Davina McCall’s ever-compelling show is the relief on every searcher’s face when their loved one is found. And, in the 11th series’ opener, those moments are extra special for Lisa Phillips and ex-Premiership footballer Dominic Matteo, who have waited decades to start searching. Lisa, from Burton-upon-Trent, held off looking for birth mum Sue to avoid upsetting adoptive dad Gerald, but now Gerald has dementia, time is running out if she wants him to meet Sue.

★★★★★ CC

Gold Rush: Our Race to Olympic Glory, 9pm, BBC1

Sir Chris Hoy features in this documentary about the Olympic success of Team GB. (Image credit: Blast! Films Ltd)

The London 2012 Olympics was a euphoric summer that united us all as our athletes brought home a wealth of medals. But it hasn’t always been this way. In Atlanta 1996 a shambolic Team GB finished 36th, with just one gold medal. This three-part series shows how the launch of the National Lottery in 1994 saw cash pumped into sport and turned the fortunes of our athletes around. Featuring Dame Kelly Holmes, Linford Christie, Mo Farah and Sir Chris Hoy, the programme documents how Team GB transformed from also-rans to an Olympic superpower.

★★★★★ NH

Kathy Burke: Money Talks, 10pm, C4

Kathy Burke with millionaire Alfie Best. (Image credit: C4)

In this new two-parter Kathy Burke travels around the UK in a bid to understand our complex relationships with money. Tonight she meets self-made millionaire Alfie Best, pops into a mansion full of TikTok entrepreneurs (Kathy asking the young stars to make her a cuppa is worthy of a Tik Tok video in itself!), chats with a lottery winner, opens up about growing up in poverty, and catches up with comedy chums Paul Whitehouse and Harry Enfield to discuss their Loadsamoney and Considerably Richer Than You characters. Not to be missed for love nor money...

★★★ ER

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Penguin Town, Netflix

The penguins join the locals in Simon's Town, South Africa. (Image credit: Netflix)

A delightful docuseries filmed not in the icy cold of Antarctica but in the warm climes of South Africa, where jackass penguins mingle with the local human population on the beaches of Simon's Town near Cape Town. As always, they are irresistible.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The International, 9pm, GREAT! Movies,

This Bondish thriller finds Clive Owen at his world-weary best as a fearless Interpol agent who sets out to expose a corrupt international bank's part in an arms dealing ring. The role suits Owen's crumpled, boyish-charm persona to a T, though Naomi Watts has rather less success with her underwritten role as a Manhattan assistant district attorney who tries to control him. The intelligent and gripping story moves along at a fair pace.

Live sport

Wimbledon 2021 , 10.30am, BBC2

, 10.30am, BBC2 Wimbledon 2021, 1.45pm, BBC1

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders , 8.05pm, BBC1

, 8.05pm, BBC1 Emmerdale , 7pm, ITV

, 7pm, ITV Coronation Street , 7.30pm and 8.30pm, ITV

, 7.30pm and 8.30pm, ITV Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

