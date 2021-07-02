'Kathy Burke: Money Talks' — the star puts money under the spotlight in a new C4 documentary series.

Kathy Burke catches up with her old chums Paul Whitehouse and Harry Enfield for new C4 documentary Money Talks.

Straight talker Kathy Burke is fronting Kathy Burke: Money Talks, a new two-part series for Channel 4, and we can't wait!



Initially given the working title of All Money, it follows the success of her popular three-part series Kathy Burke: All Woman where Kathy undertook a frank yet warm exploration of what it means to a modern woman.

This new two-part series, now titled Kathy Burke: Money Talks delves into the concept of money — who has it, who wants it, and why we have such a complex relationship with it.

When is it on?

Episode one of Kathy Burke: Money Talks airs on C4 on Monday, 5 July 2021 at 10pm. Episode two airs the following Monday, 12 July, on C4 at 10pm.

What can we expect to see in Money Talks?

A C4 press release says: “Kathy wants to understand why we treat people differently based on how much money they have.

"Across the two episodes, Kathy will aim to meet a raft of people across a broad spectrum of wealth — from the very affluent to those living below the breadline."

Speaking about the new documentary series Kathy says: “As someone who came from living in poverty in Islington in London to now owning a house there, I feel I’m a perfect person to look into one of the world’s most divisive subjects.

"I try not to go in with any preconceived ideas. I like to take people as they come."

Is there a trailer?

No, but Kathy Burke: All Woman is available to watch on C4’s streaming platform All4.

Episode one of All Woman examines the idea of beauty, episode two explores motherhood, while episode three asks questions about relationships.

Will there be guest stars in Kathy Burke: Money Talks?

Kathy Burke with Love Island’s Megan Barton Hanson for C4's Money Talks. (Image credit: C4)

Yes! In Money Talks Kathy visits with self-made millionaire Alfie Best, reconnects with Megan Barton Hanson, talks to Cash Carraway author of Skint Estate, meets The Big Issue’s Lord John Bird, with and catches up with comedy chums Paul Whitehouse and Harry Enfield. She also meets Ruth Breen, a midwife who won the lottery.



"Self-made millionaire Alfie Best surprised me most," says Kathy. "People born into money don’t worry too much about it, yet for someone like Alfie, he still wakes up worried that he might lose it all tomorrow.

"I loved meeting midwife Ruth. The fact she won £1 million on the lottery and didn’t move to a bigger property because she’d worked hard to get the one she was in was just great," says Kathy.

"People who win the lottery often get a bad rep. I think that’s a way of subliminally showing poor people don’t know how to handle money. So to see someone making a success of it is wonderful."

Kathy Burke meets Alfie Best on her travels around the UK for C4's Money Talks. (Image credit: C4)

Who is Kathy Burke?

Kathy Burke, 57, is a celebrated British comedian and actor.

In her new C4 documentary Kathy Burke: Money Talks, she reveals that by the age of 11 she was babysitting, had a Saturday job in a bakery, and worked in a laundrette after school to help make ends meet at home.

"When I started to make money myself, Saturday jobs and stuff, that’s when life felt different to me," reveals Kathy. "I had a bit more control rather than just relying on dad and the family allowance. Once I started earning and could go out and get my NME and Smash Hits, and buy singles — it felt great."

In the 1990s Kathy Burke became a household name playing socially diverse comedy characters in Harry Enfield and Chums — such as snobby Pam "Considerably Richer Than You" Herbert and impoverished Waynetta Slob.

In Money Talks Kathy catches up with Paul Whitehouse and Harry Enfield to discuss their comedy creations.

"It was really lovely to see two old men get out and about during lockdown!" laughs Kathy. "It’s always great to see them."

Kathy's other credits include Doctor Who, Absolutely Fabulous, Nil By Mouth, Gimme Gimme Gimme, and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

She is currently working on the adaptation of Graham Norton's debut novel Holding.