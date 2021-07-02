TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday, 3 July

On TV tonight who will make it through to the last 16 as the action from Wimbledon heats up across the BBC? The brilliant Swedish drama Beck returns to BBC4 and there's an intriguing royal documentary Elizabeth II & the Traitor King: A Secret Friendship on Channel 5. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Wimbledon, from 11am, BBC1 and BBC2

New balls please! The tension builds on the grass courts of SW19. (Image credit: BBC)

‘Middle Saturday’ sees some crunch games in the men’s and women’s singles to decide who makes it to the last 16 on Monday. As with previous years, we’re expecting some of the top seeds to have gone out already, especially the clay specialists who are often uncomfortable on the fast grass surface. We can only hope that some Brits have made it through so the limited crowds have home favourites to cheer on! Sue Barker and the team, including Billie Jean King, Tim Henman, John McEnroe and Tracy Austin, will talk us through all the action!

★★★★★ NC

Beck, 9pm, BBC4

Kristofer Hivju as Steinar Hovland in Swedish drama Beck. (Image credit: BBC)

The Swedish cop drama is back with the case of the murder of a young drug dealer. When officers Alex Beijer and Steinar Hovland (Games of Thrones’ Kristofer Hivju) arrest the prime suspect, they discover he’s an undercover cop working to capture the boss of the drugs’ suppliers – who happens to be the uncle of the victim. Has this undercover cop gone rogue, or could the killer be a businesswoman desperate to keep her drugs habit hidden? With both bleak and light moments, this a very enjoyable watch.

★★★★ JL

Elizabeth II & the Traitor King: A Secret Friendship, 9.30pm, Channel 5

It’s often forgotten that, unlike her son Charles, or grandson William, Elizabeth was not born to be queen. If it hadn’t been for the abdication of her uncle, Elizabeth’s father would never have become George VI. This documentary puts shows like The Crown in the spotlight and asks whether the stories about Edward’s Nazi sympathies are true. And did the Queen turn to her uncle for advice about Margaret, or is that just good TV?

★★★ SM

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Penguin Town, Netflix

The penguins move into Simon's Town in South Africa. (Image credit: Netflix)

A delightful docuseries filmed not in the icy cold of Antarctica but in the warm climes of South Africa, where jackass penguins mingle with the local human population on the beaches of Simon's Town near Cape Town. As always they are irresistible.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

La La Land, Amazon Prime Video

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in La La Land. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Currently wowing cinema audiences as the Dalmatian-hating eponymous anti-hero in Cruella, Emma Stone is the striving actor being wooed by Ryan Gosling's jazz pianist in this throughly modern musical. Kicking off with a big song-and-dance number on the Los Angeles freeway all done in a single take, it calms down somewhat after that, but is still full of catchy tunes and clever footwork. The two leads make falling in love seem so wonderfully effortless, helped by a script that's as sharp as the music.

Live sport

UEFA Euro 2020 Czech Republic v Denmark, 4.15pm (k-o 5pm), ITV

4.15pm (k-o 5pm), ITV UEFA Euro 2020 Ukraine v England , 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), BBC1

7.30pm (k-o 8pm), BBC1 Wimbledon 2021 , 11am, BBC2

, 11am, BBC2 Wimbledon 2021 , 12.20pm, BBC1

, 12.20pm, BBC1 International Rugby Union Ireland v Japan, 12.30pm (k-o 1pm), C4

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Beck on TV tonight – great crime drama.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!