TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, January 8

Ant & Dec's Limitless Win, 8.30pm, ITV

Can Ant & Dec take the pressure!? (Image credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec usually have the Midas touch when it comes to prime-time TV, so it’s likely they’ll have another hit on their hands with this high-stakes game show, which features the first-ever limitless jackpot. Players must answer questions to climb the money ladder that never ends to reach the big sums – but only a correct answer will bank the cash. If they push their luck, they could crash out and lose everything. Packed with drama, jeopardy and heart, we reckon the sky’s the limit for this show.

The John Bishop Show, 9.30pm, ITV

John hosts his own show. (Image credit: ITV)

After travelling through time and space recently as Doctor Who’s Dan Lewis, John Bishop is on slightly more familiar ground with this new six-part series. It’s a mixture of comedy and celebrity interviews (which we already know John’s very good at from his previous show, John Bishop: In Conversation With… on W), and John also promises that the series will be highly topical as he’ll be recording each episode on the day of transmission. So expect him and his guests to be reflecting on whatever’s been in the news over the past few days, as well as chatting about their latest projects.

Casualty, 9.30pm, BBC1

Stevie takes Faith on a night out. (Image credit: BBC)

A night out with Stevie sees Faith letting her hair, and possibly more, down! After a line of shots and a little boogie, she considers asking a handsome stranger the ageless question – your place or mine? Elsewhere, the ED team are stunned (but not speechless) when new junior doctor Paige turns up in fancy dress and handcuffed to a violent thief. As introductions go, this one’s certainly unique and sets Robyn, David and Marty speculating. Will the gossip grapevine go into overdrive when Paige breaks patient confidentiality and gets into hot water with Dylan before she’s even started her first shift?

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Around the World in 80 Days, BBC iPlayer

Phileas Fogg with Passepartout and Abigail Fix. (Image credit: BBC)

Jules Verne’s classic novel has been adapted for the screen many times over the decades, yet this spectacular eight-part series will bring the story to a new generation of viewers. The action still takes place in 1872, yet David Tennant’s Phileas Fogg is more flawed and thoughtful than many of his predecessors, while tenacious journalist Abigail Fix (Leonie Benesch) is another refreshing addition to a tale that has something for all the family. The series began on Boxing Day with a double bill but now all eight episodes are available on iPlayer, for anyone who missed this gem over the frantic festive period. The cast is outstanding and the action slick and addictive as Fix, Fogg and his valet Passepartout (Ibrahim Koma) set off on their epic and thrilling journey.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

A Quiet Place Part II, 7.40pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW

Emily Blunt returns in this sequel. (Image credit: Sky)

Against the odds, this sequel from director and co-writer John Krasinski manages to expand the world of A Quiet Place (2018) and develop its themes in controlled, satisfying ways, largely without losing the first film’s lean pitch and capacity to jolt. Once again, Krasinski’s real-life partner Emily Blunt stars as a mother struggling to protect her children (played by Millicent Simmonds and The Undoing’s Noah Jupe) in a post-apocalyptic landscape, with Peaky Blinders’ Cillian Murphy in a new role as one of the other survivors they come across.

Live Sport

FA Cup Football, Millwall v Crystal Palace , 12pm (k-o 12.45pm), ITV

, 12pm (k-o 12.45pm), ITV Cricket, The Ashes, 11pm, BT Sport 1

