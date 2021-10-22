'The John Bishop Show': everything we know about the Saturday night comedy show

The comedian plans to have lots of fun on 'The John Bishop Show'.

The John Bishop Show is set to be a perfect fixture to our Saturday nights as comedian and actor John Bishop will be bringing his comedic brilliance to ITV with his very own comedy chat show.

He will be interviewing some special celebrity guests, while also bringing his comedic genius with his trademark stand-up.

The Liverpool lad was thrilled to announce the news of his show, saying, “We’ve been discussing making a Saturday night show for ITV for a while and I am so glad that we are finally going to be doing it. We want it to be up to date and topical, whilst also fitting the energy and fun that Saturday nights on ITV is known for.”

The star is currently on his huge arena tour for his new stand-up show Right Here Right Now and set to feature in Doctor Who alongside Jodie Whittaker.

The award-winning comic has also dipped his feet into the world of factual and drama TV, including credits in the factual series John Bishop’s Great Whale Rescue and John Bishop’s Ireland and hit drama series Skins and Fearless.

However, this is not his first time hosting a show, as he has hosted The Royal Variety Performance in 2013 and guest hosted an episode of Have I Got News For You.

Here’s everything you need to know about The John Bishop Show…

There has been no details announced yet for when the show will air.

What will 'The John Bishop Show' be about?

Across six weeks, John will be doing his hilarious “trademark everyman stand-up” and will be chatting with some extra special celebrity guests that will include the most popular names in film, TV, sport, music and more, all in front of a live studio audience.

ITV also shared that the funnyman will be “checking the global comedy pulse with a team of stand-ups from all over the world.”

ITV Head of Entertainment, Katie Rawcliffe said of the show that: “The John Bishop Show is the perfect Saturday night fix; celebrity tales, hilarious stand-up comedy and showcasing new global talent. John’s charismatic on-air style will delight viewers and guests alike.”

Is there a trailer?

There’s currently no trailer out for this new show, but we will update this guide as soon as one has been released.