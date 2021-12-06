'Ant & Dec's Limitless Win' — ITV shares trailer for BRAND NEW show

ITV have released an intense new trailer for Ant and Dec’s upcoming game show Ant & Dec's Limitless Win, which features the world’s first limitless money ladder.

Ant revealed of the upcoming series: “We're genuinely so excited to launch this new series. It's something we've been developing with Hello Dolly and ITV for a while now and we can't wait for you all to experience it. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

Dec also commented: “It's been a number of years since we launched a brand new TV format, it's not something we do very often. But we've hit on something that is ground breaking and innovative, and that's why we are so excited to host this series and bring it to the nation.”

The last TV format they launched was Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway in 2002.

In the dramatic trailer, we see the double act cry out in horror as their jaws drop for reasons we are yet to find out.

Described by ITV as being 'packed with drama, jeopardy and real emotion' Limitless Win is quite literally the biggest prize ever conceived because every question is an opportunity for hopefuls to climb the endless money ladder and hit the jackpot. However, only a correct answer guarantees the cash. Who will manage to win the big jackpot?

Back in September, Ant and Dec took to Instagram to announce the news of their ground breaking new format. They captioned the post: “Casual thinking poses… poised to launch a top-secret, VERY special something rather soon… Oh wait! We forgot to clean the whiteboard. We should probably just tell you now then!!

So, SO excited to be bringing you a ground-breaking, brand new TV format, featuring the world’s first-ever LIMITLESS jackpot and a money ladder that never... ever... ends! Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win is coming soon to @itv and ITV Hub. Brace yourselves folks!”

A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec) A photo posted by on

Ant & Dec's Limitless Win is due to air on ITV in early 2022.