TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, June 19

On TV tonight we go back to the 1980s in new Apple TV+ comedy drama Physical, catch Paul Weller in concert at London's Barbican on BBC2, and worship the Gods of Snooker on BBC iPlayer.

Physical, Apple TV+

Rose Byrne stars as a woman who finds her calling. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Rose Byrne shines in this acerbic, darkly comic chronicle of one woman’s journey from self-loathing housewife to lifestyle guru. In 1980s San Diego, Sheila Rubin spends her days running errands and listening to a relentlessly self-critical inner monologue, while providing husband Danny (Rory Scovel), a former university professor who dreams of political office, with support that he mostly ignores. Constantly disgusted by her own perceived lack of self-control, Sheila feels her life is on a downward spiral – until one day an impulsive decision to follow a stranger takes her into an aerobics class, where everything changes.

Paul Weller Live at the Barbican, 8.30pm, BBC2

That’s entertainment! Paul Weller in action. (Image credit: BBC)

The Modfather takes to the stage with the BBC Symphony Orchestra at London’s Barbican Centre, filmed last month. The concert draws from all eras of Paul’s career including The Jam and The Style Council, but focuses on his solo work. He won’t be doing all the heavy lifting alone – Boy George, James Morrison and Celeste all appear to perform covers of some of his best-loved songs.

Gods of Snooker, BBC iPlayer

Dennis Taylor with his famous glasses. (Image credit: BBC)

If you enjoyed Netflix’s Last Dance, try this excellent series recently shown on BBC2. It looks at the huge popularity of snooker in the 1980s at a time when the public had fallen out of love with football. The 1985 World Championship final between Dennis Taylor and Steve Davis drew UK viewing figures of 18.5 million, while Alex Higgins regularly kept the sport in the headlines. With contributions from players including Steve Davis, Ray Reardon and Jimmy White as well as celebrity fans Gary Lineker, Richard Osman and Jay Blades.

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

I May Destroy You, season one, BBC iPlayer

Michaela Coel as Arabella. (Image credit: Various Artists Ltd)

This drama about sexual consent, created and written by its star Michaela Coel, was a big winner at this month’s BAFTAs, picking up awards for Mini-series and Leading Actress for Coel – and deservedly so. It is a raw, thought-provoking drama, but also funny and thrilling.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Wonder Woman, 7.45pm, ITV

Chris Pine and Gal Gadot star. (Image credit: Warner Bros)

Here’s a proper movie for the weekend! Director Patty Jenkins created a terrific superhero origin story with something rarely found in the genre: heart. Gal Gadot plays the Amazonian princess who leaves her secret homeland to travel with pilot Chris Pine and become involved in World War One, knocking a few men’s heads together along the way. It’s exciting, action-packed stuff but it’s also amusing and touching, helping one of the few female-led superhero movies to be an inspiring experience. Following last year’s Wonder Woman 1984, a third film starring Gal is in the works.

