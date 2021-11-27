TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, Nov. 27

On TV tonight, Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1, comedian Rosie Jones returns to Casualty, also on BBC1 and there's a touching tribute to a music icon on BBC2, Freddie Mercury: The Final Act. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021, 6.55pm, BBC1

Can AJ and Kai keep on dancing for another week? (Image credit: BBC)

After the razzle-dazzle of last week’s Musicals Week, we’re back to business as usual in the ballroom – and with just four weeks left in the competition, the pressure is on for the remaining couples to secure themselves a spot in next week’s quarter-final. Will anyone impress the judges enough to get a perfect score tonight? One thing’s for certain: with so few couples left, there’s nowhere to hide on the leaderboard, so don’t forget to vote for your favourite performers if you want to keep them out of tomorrow’s dreaded dance-off…

★★★★ SP

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act, 9pm, BBC2

Freddie Mercury performs. (Image credit: BBC)

Queen fans are in for a treat with this deeply moving feature-length film exploring the final years of Freddie Mercury’s extraordinary life, to mark 30 years since he passed away from AIDS. Revealing their personal memories of that tragic time are Queen band members Brian May and Roger Taylor, as well as Freddie’s sister Kashmira Bulsara and his PA Peter Freestone. There are also some heartbreaking behind-the-scenes footage and photographs that reveal Freddie’s pain as the illness took hold, while we also hear how, following Freddie’s death, his grieving bandmates put together a tribute concert to help end the stigma of HIV/AIDS.

★★★★★ HD

Casualty, 9.35pm, BBC1

Rosie Jones returns as troubled Paula. (Image credit: BBC)

Dylan’s having a day of it. The admin side of running the ED is proving too much. Plus, an unworkable new booking system – which he completely forgot about – has made him the target of the team’s fury (especially sarky Stevie, who needs to wind her neck in after recent events, if you ask us). So, in true Dylan style, he avoids the issue and devotes himself to treating mouthy Paula (Rosie Jones). But Dylan’s day is nothing compared to Rash’s. He’s kidnapped and forced to perform DIY surgery on drug dealer Hafsa, which makes for knife-edge viewing...

★★★★ ER

The Beatles: Get Back, Disney+

The Fab Four. (Image credit: Disney+)

An absolute must for Beatles fans, this three-part, six-hour documentary from The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson is made up of unused footage from the 1970 documentary Let It Be, which captured the Fab Four as they wrote, rehearsed and recorded the album of the same name. While the original film conveyed this as a fractious experience, Jackson’s series showcases the fun the band – together with producer George Martin and guest keyboard player Billy Preston – were having as they raced to finish 14 tracks ahead of a TV special that never happened. Musos will enjoy hearing familiar songs as works in progress, as well as the jam sessions, jokes and famous rooftop performance.

Parasite, 10pm, C4

An unmissable four-time Oscar-winner. (Image credit: C4)

A movie of extraordinary power, wit and intelligence, South Korean maestro Bong Joon Ho’s latest splices together a multitude of genres to make one tremendous whole. It’s the deceptively simple story of a family of grifters (led by the irrepressible Kang-ho Song) who slowly ingratiate themselves and infiltrate the home of a tech millionaire through his fabulously glamorous but naive wife (a wonderful Yeo-jeong Cho). There are secrets and lies everywhere, though… Supremely well acted with a razor-sharp script, beautifully shot and masterfully directed, this is nigh-on cinematic perfection. Subtitled.

Live Sport

Women's World Cup Qualifier, England v Austria , 11.45am (k-o 12.30pm), ITV

, 11.45am (k-o 12.30pm), ITV Premier League, Arsenal v Newcastle United , 11.30am, (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1

, 11.30am, (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1 Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United, 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

