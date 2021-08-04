TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, August 5

On TV tonight, multi-millionaire holiday-park boss Alfie Best stars in Undercover Big Boss on ITV, former Corrie-actor Suranne Jones is brilliant in I Am Victoria on C4 and Fern Britton tours her home county in My Cornwall on Channel 5. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Undercover Big Boss, 9pm, ITV

Alfie Best at Wyldecrest Parks in Essex. (Image credit: ITV)

How would you feel to find out the new person shadowing you at work was actually the big boss, posing undercover to get the lowdown on the company? There are a few worried faces in this four-part series which sees executive bigwigs pretend to be lowly workers in order to expose failings in their business. It’s fun to watch multi-millionaire Alfie Best, the holiday-park king, pull pints and unblock the drains! The rewards are big for hard workers though, and maintenance man Julio may well bring a tear to your eye.

★★★★ RF

I Am Victoria, 9pm, C4

Suranne Jones in I Am Victoria. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Suranne Jones gives a raw performance of a woman on the edge of a breakdown in this opening episode of C4’s latest female-led I Am series. She plays Victoria, a mum-of-two who lives in a stunning house with loving husband Chris (Ashley Walters). But she’s buckling under the pressure of maintaining her perfect life, and unravels at a dinner party. A powerful, if uncomfortable watch…

★★★★★ HD

My Cornwall with Fern Britton, 8pm, Channel 5

Fern Britton explores her home county of Cornwall. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Much-loved presenter and author Fern Britton presents a personal two-part journey around the coastal county where she enjoyed idyllic childhood holidays, and now calls home. Starting in Looe, Fern recreates some magical moments from her youth in the 1950s, including an exhilarating speedboat ride. There’s also a look into the history behind the Cornish rebellion against the English, and why the region provides particular inspiration to writers, including Fern herself.

★★★★ JH

Clarkson's Farm, Amazon Prime Video

Jeremy Clarkson has a lot to learn about farming! (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Jeremy Clarkson stays true to his acerbic, bolshie TV persona as this entertaining new eight part series tracks his progress getting to grips, (or not, as seems to be the case at first), with the 1,000-acre Cotswold farm where he lives. The opening episode sees him purchase a ludicrously huge Lamborghini tractor that he is clueless about operating, make a hash of ploughing some fields and get a severe telling-off from his new right hand man, young farmer Kaleb, who brings fun and youth to proceedings. Fans of Clarkson will enjoy it. Farmers will be rolling their eyes in despair!

★★★★ TL

The Go-Between, 10pm, BBC4

This captivating, exquisite period drama, set in Norfolk in the early 1900s, has a marvellous script by the great Harold Pinter from LP Hartley's novel. Julie Christie is at her most charismatic as the beauty engaged to British aristocrat Edward Fox but in love with lowly farmer Alan Bates. Dominic Guard is the boy Christie entrusts as her go-between with love messages.

Don't miss Undercover Big Boss on TV tonight – good fun and a bit emotional too.

