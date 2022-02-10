TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, Feb. 10

On TV tonight, Josh Hartnett stars in the new thriller The Fear Index on Sky Atlantic/Now, new drama Magpie Murders arrives on BritBox, while Kate Garraway chats to Nadiya Hussain in Life Stories on ITV. There's a timely episode of First Dates: Valentine's on C4 and The Apprentice continues on BBC1. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Fear Index, 9pm, Sky Atlantic/NOW

Leila Farzad and Josh Hartnett star. (Image credit: Sky)

The power of artificial intelligence is brought into the spotlight in this stylish, fast-paced thriller. Hollywood star Josh Hartnett plays US scientist Dr Alex Hoffman, who is working in Geneva and has developed VIXAL-4, an AI system that can make vast fortunes from the financial market by tracking and detecting fear. As VIXAL-4 appears to have a worrying ability to predict dark events, Alex finds his life falling apart in dramatic fashion and starts to feel persecuted by a mysterious figure. Is he in danger, or is it all in his mind?

★★★★★ CC



Magpie Murders, BritBox

Lesley Manville and Tim McMullan star. (Image credit: BritBox)

Anthony Horowitz adapted this whodunnit from his own book, and it ingeniously interweaves the modern world of a crime novelist with his fictional 1950s detective (Tim McMullan). Lesley Manville plays an editor who, after discovering the manuscript of new novel Magpie Murders is missing its final chapter, learns the author has been found dead. She soon discovers parallels between the world of Magpie Murders, which comes alive in the series, and its creator’s life. This six-parter draws you in from the start.

★★★★ IM



Kate Garraway's Life Stories, 9pm, ITV

Kate talks to Nadiya Hussain tonight. (Image credit: ITV)

Bake Off winner-turned-TV chef Nadiya Hussain is the latest star to open up to Kate – and there’s certainly a lot to talk about. There are her well-documented panic attacks and the anxiety she’s suffered since childhood, as well as ongoing racist trolling, plus the ups and downs of working in a predominantly white male industry. But it’s when she talks about her children – Musa, Dawud, and Maryam – that Nadiya lights up, despite now being a mum of teens and the stress that involves!

★★★★ HD

First Dates: Valentine's, 10pm, C4

Chris and Kaz want to find some magic. (Image credit: C4)

Unfortunately, a date with attached Fred Sirieix is never on the cards for the diners, even at the most romantic time of the year. His je ne sais quoi is catching, though, as veterinary nurse Kaz is happy to find out when down-on-his-luck Chris does not change the subject when her conversation turns to wanting a family. Elsewhere, there is a double date for a pair of 75-year-old twins, and some serious flirting – Irish-style.

★★★ NT

The Apprentice 2022, 9pm, BBC1

It’s tense in the boardroom… again! (Image credit: BBC)

Lord Sugar pays the candidates an unexpected visit and tells them to get packing. They’re off to North Wales to tap into the region’s tourism. Tasked with running their own tours, one team opts for a railway outing, while the other goes for zip-wire adventures. Both make fundamental mistakes – pricing errors, refunds and forgotten tips affect profit. Lord Sugar is not a happy camper, but, hey, at least they’re already packed!

★★★ ER

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Teacher, episodes 1-4, My5

Samuel Bottomley as Kyle and Sheridan Smith as teacher Jenna. (Image credit: Channel 5)

English teacher Jenna Garvey (Sheridan Smith) is popular with staff and pupils alike, but outside of work her life is going off the rails – and after one particularly drunken night out, she’s horrified to be arrested for sleeping with one of her 15-year-old pupils, Kyle (Ackley Bridge’s Samuel Bottomley). As she desperately tries to piece together her memories of that night, Jenna has to face her own demons and ask herself: is she capable of such a despicable act? Thanks to a sharp script and top-notch performances, this four-parter – also starring former Strictly champ Kelvin Fletcher – will keep you guessing.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Murder on the Orient Express, 9pm, Film4

Kenneth Branagh and Daisy Ridley star. (Image credit: Film4)

With Death on the Nile released in cinemas tomorrow, here is director Kenneth Branagh’s lavish take on another Agatha Christie whodunnit. It’s good to look at and stuffed with big names, but serviceable rather than exciting. Branagh also stars as Poirot, who sports elaborate facial hair, but can’t generate the same intrigue from the bones of the film itself, in which the death of a train passenger leads to a host of suspects, including Daisy Ridley and Judi Dench.

Live Sport

Winter Olympics 2022 , from 6am, BBC2 & BBC1

, from 6am, BBC2 & BBC1 Premier League, Liverpool v Leicester City, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), BT Sport 1

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss The Fear Index on TV tonight – a stylish and slick drama.

Happy viewing!