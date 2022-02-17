TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, Feb. 17

On TV tonight, Devon is the first location for the new series of Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig on C4, the wheels come off for one more hopeful in The Apprentice on BBC1 and Caroline: The Murder That Fooled the World, about the killing of Caroline Crouch, is on Channel 5. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig, 9pm, C4

Sandi Toksvig and Sarah Millican. (Image credit: C4)

QI host Sandi teams up with six new travel pals for a second series of the show that sees her explore some of the UK’s remote and unique boltholes. First to join Sandi is comedian Sarah Millican, and the pair travel to north Devon, where they stay in a 16th-century mill-house lapped by the waves of Lee Bay, meet the Exmoor ponies that roam the hillsides and embark on an unusual form of relaxation at a spa. Expect plenty of laughter, inspiring scenery and some scone-baking courtesy of Sarah!

★★★★ TL

The Apprentice, 9pm, BBC1

Who will Lord Sugar ask to hit the road? (Image credit: BBC)

It’s Lord Sugar’s way or the highway as he tasks the candidates with designing, branding and pitching driverless vehicles called PODs. He also wants them to meet with a major corporate client who intends to lease driverless vehicles, which all sounds like a licence to print money. With one team’s concept going in the wrong direction and the other misjudging the all-important client meeting, there’s a danger of middle-of-the-road results all round. The suspension (sorry!) in the boardroom is palpable. Who faces a sudden commute home?

★★★★ ER

Caroline: The Murder That Fooled the World, 9pm, Channel 5

Caroline Crouch getting ready for her wedding. (Image credit: Channel 5)

The tragic death of 19-year-old mother Caroline Crouch in 2021 made headlines around the world. It seemed she’d been killed in her Athens home as part of a violent burglary gone wrong, until detectives dramatically arrested her husband Babis Anagnostopoulos at her memorial service. This documentary goes behind the scenes and reveals how Caroline’s desperate diary entries provided key evidence in the case.

★★★ HD

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Inventing Anna, season 1, Netflix

Julia Garner stars as Anna. (Image credit: Netflix)

In 2017, New York’s wealthiest residents were stunned to learn that police had arrested a German socialite, Anna Delvey, who had made her name by rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous after introducing herself as a millionaire art collector. The nine-part drama, produced by Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy and Bridgerton) and starring Julia Garner (Ozark) as Anna, explores how Delvey – real name Anna Sorokin – managed to trick high society into believing she was a stylish heiress with a trust fund.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Deer Hunter, 10.30pm, BBC4

Christopher Walken in his Oscar- winning role. (Image credit: BBC)

Director Michael Cimino’s 1978 stare into the abyss of the Vietnam War holds up incredibly well. Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken and John Savage are steelworkers who leave loved ones behind after being drafted, full of naive patriotism, before witnessing what war actually entails. This monumental movie concludes an Academy Award-themed evening that also features Woody Allen’s Annie Hall (9pm) and Mark Kermode’s Oscar-Winners (8pm).

