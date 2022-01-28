'Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig' series 2 — locations, travel pals, and everything we know

Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig is back for a second series on Channel 4 which means host Sandi will be packing her bags for more adventures around the UK.

QI host and former Great British Bake Off presenter, Sandi, will once again be traveling across the country to show viewers some of the most beautiful, wildest, and original bolt-holes. Each week sees her in a different location where she is joined by a different female travel companion.

Here's everything we know so far about Extraordinary Escapes series 2...

How many episodes is series two of 'Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig' and when will it be on?

The new series will be six episodes in total and is expected to air in February 2022.

Who will be joining Sandi in 'Extraordinary Escapes' and what locations will they be exploring?

Sandi will be joined by comedian Sara Millican, actors Sue Johnston and Sunetra Sarker, comedians and presenters Sara Pascoe and Jenny Eclair, and artist and psychotherapist, Phillipa Perry.

Sunetra will be joining Sandi in Norfolk, Sara Pascoe will be traveling to the Highlands of Scotland, Jenny Eclair will be off to Wales and Phillipa Perry will be exploring the Highlands and islands.

Who will be kicking off the new series with Sandi in episode one of 'Extraordinary Escapes'?

Sandi's first travel buddy for the new series is stand-up comedian and author, Sarah Millican. The pair will be heading off to North Devon where they will be staying in some incredible and unique properties, exploring the local countryside, meeting some of the locals and getting back to nature.

Who featured in Series 1 of 'Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig' and where did they explore?

Series one was four episodes and saw Sandi team up with Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith in the Cotswolds, actors Jessica Hynes in Kent, actor Alison Steadman in Suffolk, and comedian Sindhu Vee in Scotland.

Where can I watch previous episodes of 'Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig'?

You can catch up on all previous episodes on All4.

Was there a Christmas special of 'Extraordinary Escapes'?

Yes, there was. Sandi teamed up with businesswoman and Dragon's Den star Deborah Meaden, actor Fay Ripley and The Sky at Night's Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock to explore Norway. The four of them went in search of orcas and the Northern Lights and had a close encounter with a pack of wolves.

Is there a trailer for the new series?

Not yet, but we'll be sure to update you when there is.