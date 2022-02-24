TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, Feb. 24

On TV tonight, the Big Yin looks back at a funny life in Billy Connolly Does… on GOLD, Sandi is in Norfolk for another Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig on C4, Sky Arts/NOW has a documentary celebrating two Hollywood legends – Laurel and Hardy: Their Lives and Magic and Channel 5 remembers The Big Freeze: Winter '63. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Billy Connolly Does…, 9pm, GOLD

Billy reflects on his wilder moments. (Image credit: UKTV)

"Life can be funny – if you give it a chance," smiles Billy Connolly in this series looking back on different aspects of his life and 50-year stand-up career. Mixing archive footage with interviews conducted at his Florida home, the seven-parter starts with the 79-year-old reflecting on bad behaviour. And there’s plenty to choose from as an older, wiser Billy recalls moments from his younger days, featuring anything from punching the paparazzi and dealing with hecklers to assault with a black pudding and the dangers of nylon bedsheets.

★★★★ IM



Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig, 9pm, C4

Sunetra joins Sandi in Norfolk. (Image credit: C4)

Casualty and Ackley Bridge actor Sunetra Sarker is Sandi’s travel companion this week and the two head to Norfolk. Their first stop is the Broads National Park, where their accommodation comes complete with a stunning renovated windmill dating back to 1860 and the women are delighted to get the sails to rotate. Later, they take to the waves for a seal-spotting adventure at Blakeney Point, and finish their trip on the Fenlands, where city-dweller and Liverpudlian Sunetra is blown away to wake up to the glorious outdoors and see an array of wonderful birds at wildlife reserve the Wissey Wetlands.

★★★★ TL

Laurel and Hardy: Their Lives and Magic, 9pm, Sky Arts/NOW

Ollie and Stan on set. (Image credit: Sky)

This feature-length documentary brings us a detailed history of the lives and careers of one of Hollywood’s best-loved comedy duos. It’s from German filmmaker Andreas Baum, which explains why there’s a sprinkling of German comedians among the contributors, and apart from following their success, the film also shows what great friends they were off-screen. Best of all for fans, there are plenty of clips of classic Laurel and Hardy.

★★★ JP

The Big Freeze: Winter '63, 9pm, Channel 5

The snow in 1962-63 caused chaos. (Image credit: Channel 5)

A feature-length film about one of the most extreme storms in British history. On Boxing Day 1962, it started to snow and didn’t stop for 10 weeks. The country was plunged into chaos, a train crash claimed 18 lives, sport was cancelled and wildlife decimated. Some famous faces also reveal their chilly memories of this never-ending winter, including Joanna Lumley, who was snowed-in at her boarding school, while Pete Waterman discusses the impact on the railways, and Gloria Hunniford and John Craven detail the impact on farmers and animals.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, season 4, Prime Video

Rachel Brosnahan as Midge Maisel. (Image credit: Prime Video)

As the delightful period comedy drama returns, housewife-turned-stand-up Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) has just seen her budding comedy career dealt a huge blow having been thrown off an upcoming tour with singer Shy Baldwin. A full-on meltdown ensues on the way back from the airport, complete with a Basil Fawlty-style assault on the cab, using a branch! However the setback proves the impetus for a rethink of her act and future. Meanwhile, there’s family-related chaos as her parents decide to change the date of their grandson’s birthday, and ex-husband Joel faces setbacks at his new nightclub venture. A welcome return for this multi-award winning series.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

I, Tonya, 10pm, BBC4

Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding. (Image credit: BBC)

Margot Robbie is electrifying as shamed ice-skater Tonya Harding in this brilliant, brutal biopic. A working-class girl in a middle-class world, Harding had a cruel mother (Allison Janney on Oscar-winning form) and an equally poisonous relationship with her husband (Sebastian Stan, currently to be seen as Tommy Lee in Pam & Tommy on Disney+). Mockumentary-style, the film attempts to tell its tale from all perspectives, helping to explain the crazy events that surrounded Harding.

Live Sport

Super League, Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons, 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

Don't miss Billy Connolly Does… on TV tonight – no one makes us laugh as much as Billy!

