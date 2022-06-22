TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, June 23

On TV tonight, there's an emotional Who Do You Think You Are? On BBC One, have a giggle along with Taskmaster: Champion of Champions 2022 on C4, The Hotel Inspector tackles a failing business on the Isle of Wight, catch season 2 of Coroner on More4 (and watch season 1 on All4) and finally, there's a new series of Gok Wan's Easy Asian on Food Network/Discovery Plus. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Who Do You Think You Are? 9pm, BBC One

Anna Maxwell Martin researches her past. (Image credit: BBC)

When famous faces delve gamely into their ancestry for the cameras, they are surely all keeping their fingers crossed that they don’t uncover a relative with a dark side. So the shock that Anna Maxwell Martin feels when she learns about her maternal great-grandfather Joseph’s convictions for theft and wife-beating is palpable. But the Motherland star’s huge empathy shines through as she hears how Joseph’s son, her grandad, Maxwell, was placed in an orphanage when he was five. She also learns more about the heartbreaking death of her paternal uncle, Kenneth, from leukaemia, when he was just seven. A powerful and emotional watch.

★★★★ CC

Taskmaster: Champion of Champions 2022, 9pm, C4

Lou, Ed and Richard are taken to task. (Image credit: C4)

Presenters Greg Davies and Alex Horne bring back the winners from Taskmaster series six to 10 – Liza Tarbuck, Kerry Godliman, Lou Sanders, Ed Gamble and Richard Herring – for a special all-winners edition (the series one-to-five title was won by Josh Widdicombe in 2017). Surely, with five champs in the line-up, we’re in for an absolute masterclass in tasking? Well… yes and no. Sure, we get a surprise cameo from a series seven contestant, Liza’s stunning new look and some canny branding from Richard, but we also get poor Ed having the absolute worst day of his life trying to build a makeshift river for a rubber duck – and it’s hilarious.

★★★★★ SP

The Hotel Inspector, 9pm, Channel 5

Philip, Alex, Kelly and Charlotte in front of the Gracellie Hotel. (Image credit: Channel 5)

With 2.4 million visitors each year, the Isle of Wight is one of the UK’s most popular holiday destinations. But you could fit on a flip-flop the number of holidaymakers choosing to stay at the Gracellie, a 50-bed hotel in desperate need of some Alex Polizzi magic. The owners, father and daughter Philip and Kelly, have been battered by Covid and a family tragedy, but they are determined to turn the tide and transform this coastal calamity into a relaxing family retreat. Thankfully, that means they actually listen to Alex (all too rare in this series), and the results are as refreshing as a blast of sea air.

★★★★ JL

Coroner, 9pm, More4

Serinda Swan as coroner Jenny. (Image credit: More4)

The first free-to-air showing of the second season of the Canadian drama (previously shown on Sky Witness). It follows recently widowed coroner Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan) as she faces a period of upheaval, with her son turning 18 and leaving the nest, and her father’s dementia worsening. In the opening episode, she connects with a woman who has lost everything in a devastating fire – but does danger lie ahead?

★★★ RMC

Gok Wan's Easy Asian, 9pm, Food Network/Discovery Plus

Gok’s deep-fried crispy noodles. (Image credit: Food Network/Discovery Plus)

It’s fair to say that Gok has established himself as a TV chef as much as a fashion guru, as he’s reached series three of this effortless-looking cookery show. Having grown up around East Asian food, Gok’s passion for its flavour combinations shines through. In this opening double bill, he focuses on a timely summer menu, which includes a fruity Thai salad that’s ‘all about the dressing’, before moving on to comfort foods and a family favourite, crispy noodles.

★★★ NT

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Lazarus Project, Sky Box Sets/NOW

George has an appointment with destiny. (Image credit: Sky)

Giri/Haji creator Joe Barton offers up a fast-paced new entry into the sci-fi canon with this eight-part series, as George (I May Destroy You’s Paapa Essiedu) gets recruited into a top-secret organisation with the power to reset time if humanity is threatened with extinction. At first, he’s delighted with his new superhero-esque gig, but then he’s struck by a personal tragedy – which he isn’t allowed to undo. This excellent thriller deploys moral dilemmas and high-octane chase scenes, and it boasts a cracking ensemble cast which includes Caroline Quentin.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Thing, 9pm, Horror Channel

This remake of the classic 1951 sci-fi chiller is a masterful study in alienation, both literal and metaphorical, as scientists at a remote Antarctic station (including Kurt Russell, Donald Moffat and Wilford Brimley) fall prey to an alien capable of mimicking any lifeform. Although the special effects still pack a ghastly punch, it is the crawling sense of unease that begins to fester between the men that gives the film its power.



Live Sport

Super League, St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos, 8pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

