Who Do You Think You Are? 2022: air date, celebrities, discoveries and everything we know

Who Do You Think You Are? 2022 is returning to our screens with another star-studded line-up all hoping to uncover their family history and learn the eventful stories of their ancestors.

The celebrities set to take part in the five-part series are Sue Perkins, Richard Osman, Matt Lucas, Anna Maxwell Martin and Ralf Little as they track their ancestors’ unique, yet arduous journeys throughout history.

Executive Producer for Wall to Wall, Colette Flight, said: “Who Do You Think You Are? is back with another line-up of Britain’s best loved celebrities delving into their family trees, taking us from Brighton to Berlin, Manchester to Amsterdam, and Scotland to Lithuania.

“In an extraordinary array of stories, they uncover a Victorian murder trial, personal tragedy, sporting triumph, and families fleeing for their lives and caught up in the tide of war. The stories are at once unique and universal — a reminder of our shared history and how it has shaped who we are today.”

Here’s everything we know about Who Do You Think You Are? 2022…

Who Do You Think You Are? 2022 airs on BBC One on Thursday, May 26, followed by a week’s break for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, returning on Thursday, June 9.

You can also watch previous episodes on BBC iPlayer.

What will the celebrities discover in Who Do You Think You Are? 2022?

Sue Perkins

Sue Perkins at London Bridge. (Image credit: BBC/Wall To Wall Media Ltd/Stephen Perry)

The opening episode sees presenter and comedian Sue Perkins learn a great deal about her family, including how her paternal grandfather, Albert Perkins, suffered terrible childhood loss.

She also discovers that her maternal great-grandfather Emil Müller, a London tailor, was interned as an ‘enemy alien’ during the First World War because of his German background. Also, how the family of Emil’s wife, Anna Tislau, suffered turmoil during the Second World War in Lithuania.

Talking to What To Watch, Sue revealed why the loss of her father inspired her to go on the show.

She said: “For everyone that's bereaved, you struggle to make sense of the world. When you lose a family member, it feels like you’re in a hot air balloon and suddenly someone's snipped one of the cables. To recalibrate, I wanted to find out more about him and his antecedents. Also, why am I the person I am? What impact has my ancestry had on my behaviour?”

Richard Osman

Richard Osman on Brighton Beach. (Image credit: BBC/Wall To Wall Media Ltd/Stephen Perry)

In episode two, quiz show presenter and crime novelist Richard Osman delves into the life of one of his ancestors who became embroiled in a notorious murder trial.

Matt Lucas

Matt Lucas at Golder's Green Synagogue, London. (Image credit: BBC/Wall to Wall Media Ltd/Stephen Perry)

Actor, comedian and presenter Matt Lucas is keen to know more about his Jewish grandmother, Margot, who came to the UK from Germany in 1939. Stories of The Holocaust in Berlin and Amsterdam come into focus as he goes on his powerful journey.

Anna Maxwell Martin

Anna Maxwell Martin at St Margaret's Church, Scotland. (Image credit: BBC/Wall to Wall Media Ltd/Stephen Perry)

Actress Anna Maxwell Martin comes across a heart-wrenching story of separation where her grandfather was growing up, followed by a tale of family solidarity.

Ralf Little

Ralf Little at Chirk FC grounds, Wales. (Image credit: BBC/Wall to Wall Media Ltd/Stephen Perry)

Actor and former semi-professional footballer Ralf Little is thrilled to discover a footballing legacy in his history. Meanwhile, he finds a deeper connection to his hometown of Manchester.

Is there a trailer?

There is currently no trailer out, but we’ll update this guide as soon as one has been released.