TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, Oct. 7

All Creatures Great and Small, 9pm, Channel 5

Will James tell Helen his news? (Image credit: Channel 5)

It’s lovely to go beyond the outrageous antics to see a more vulnerable side to devil-may-care Tristan this week, as the charismatic young vet celebrates his birthday and desperately tries to prove his worth to Siegfried when he treats some horses and delivers his first calf. But Siegfried just won’t stop checking up on his little brother, who continues to keep a huge secret from him. Meanwhile, James has similar issues of his own because he’s still in a quandary about the job in Glasgow and he can’t quite pluck up the courage to share his worries with Helen...

★★★★★ CC

Autumn Gardening with Carol Klein, 7pm, Channel 5

Carol in her beautiful Devon garden. (Image credit: Channel 5)

We return to Carol’s beautiful garden at her home in Devon. It’s autumn but the garden is still brimming with colour and produce. The five-part series is full of practical tips and in tonight’s episode she reveals how to take cuttings from asters and how to collect seeds from scabious and campanula. She also enjoys the fruits of her labour as she continues to pick edible delights from her vegetable garden, especially her gorgeous globe artichokes.

★★★ JL

The Hairy Bikers Go North, 8pm, BBC2

Chefs Hrishikesh and Aaron with two happy bikers. (Image credit: BBC)

It’s an emotional journey as Si and Dave explore the Lake District, starting in Dave’s childhood home of Barrow-in-Furness. The town is full of memories, not all of them happy, but Dave is pleased to see a new generation of foodies making great grub affordable for all. They also visit Growing Well, a farm-based charity, and are treated to some fine dining by Michelin-starred chef Hrishikesh Desai. Finally, it’s a trip to Morecambe Bay for some ‘northern caviar,’ as Dave describes the town’s legendary potted shrimp.

★★★★ JL

Maid, season 1, Netflix

Margaret Qualley stars as single mum Alex. (Image credit: Netflix)

Groundhog Day’s Andie MacDowell teams up with her actor daughter, Margaret Qualley, for this US drama about a young single mother who cleans houses to make ends meet. Inspired by Stephanie Land’s bestselling memoir, the 10-parter sees Qualley play Alex, who’s trapped in a cycle of poverty and homelessness with her young daughter after leaving her abusive partner. Qualley’s real-life mum, Andie MacDowell, plays Alex’s mum Paula, a free spirited artist who has troubles of her own.

Allied, 11.25pm, Film4

Marion Cotillard and Brad Pitt star. (Image credit: Film4)

A war movie with Casablanca somewhere in its sites, and starring Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard as a pair of spies we first meet in North Africa in 1942. But, as the action switches back to London, it’s revealed that she might not be exactly who she says she is. A cat-and-mouse thriller with an exquisite eye for period detail plays out, with Pitt and Cotillard doing their own Bogie and Bergman (and her acting him right off the screen).

World Grand Prix Darts, 7pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

